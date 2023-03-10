Oilers offer Bruins a reminder of how tough NHL nights can be, and perhaps a preview of those to come

Yep, hockey. Just when you think a team has it all figured out, the figuring blows away faster than a pile of ice chips in a late-winter bomb cyclone.

The Oilers showed up on Causeway Street Thursday night, fell behind by a pair of goals, and delivered a reality slap in the form of a 3-2 win which ended the Bruins’ 10-game winning streak.

Little has gone wrong for the Bruins this season. They’ve all but taken out a patent on rights to the top of the NHL standings and rattled off multiple long winning streaks, prompting their Black-and-Gold fan base to practice group waddles in the Public Garden in anticipation of a late-June duck boat parade.

The three Oiler goals, by Evan Bouchard, Ryan McLeod, and Darnell Nurse, came from a trio of guys who hadn’t scored in a combined stretch of 82 games. Go figure.

Which is to say the Bruins perfectly executed Job No. 1, taking the puck and game and wizardry out of the hands of Connor McDavid. Edmonton’s superstar center, who leads the NHL (again) with 54 goals and 124 points, was rubbed right off the scoresheet. He attempted only two shots (one on net) during his 21:35 of ice time.

David Krejci and Connor McDavid chases a loose puck in the second period of Thursday's game at TD Garden. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

McDavid was everywhere yet nowhere, continually denied the open space — his oxygen — to get his legs churning and the offensive karma flowing hot through his stick. The Bruins erased him, much like many nights in the ‘80s when center Steve Kasper neutralized Wayne Gretzky, at times turning the Great One into just another guy with that trademark oil drop on the front of his sweater.

One night in Edmonton, the Oilers yet to take over dynasty rights from the Islanders, Kasper completely shut down No. 99 at Northlands Coliseum. Attempting to shake the shadow, Gretzky a couple of times zipped back to his bench, hoping that Kasper also would leave the ice, then pop right back off.

It worked once, but then Kasper caught on, and at one point stood in front of the Oiler bench and taunted Gretzky to return. A delightful, albeit risky, game of cat and mouse.

Post-game, the Bruins bus slow to fill before the ride back to the team hotel, coach Gerry Cheevers looked out the window and asked, “Hey, where’s Stevie?” Kasper was among a handful of Bruins still chatting with friends outside the arena.

“My bet,” offered one wag on the bus, “is that he followed Gretzky home.”

Jim Montgomery’s Bruins didn’t tag McDavid with a shadow Thursday. The No. 1 line, centered by Patrice Bergeron, often matched up against McDavid and his wingers, Evander Kane and Zach Hyman. The No. 2 trio, centered by David Krejci, shared some of the duty of holding down No. 97, as did all lines and D pairings.

None of the top Oiler forwards delivered, but as the night wore on, the Bruins offense lost all its spark. Some of it no doubt the consequence of the energy — mental and physical — spent tugging on SuperMcDavid’s cape.

For his part, Montgomery wasn’t buying that theory as a contributing factor in the loss — the first in regulation this season when the Bruins (35-1-2) led at the 40-minute mark.

“No . . . no . . . no,” mused Montgomery. “Because we sat back at times. When we should have been pushing the envelope, we were sealing the envelope.”

Montgormery and the Bruins -- and the fans -- were left frustrated late in Thursday's game. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Uncharacteristically, it was the sure-handed Bergeron who turned the puck over in the neutral zone, leading directly to McLeod’s equalizer early in the third period.

By the way, a note on McLeod: The 6-2 pivot, the 40th pick in the 2018 draft, wheels with McDavid’s speed. But he can’t handle the puck at that speed, which puts him in the same category as every other NHLer — past and present — who isn’t McDavid.

Bergeron also was out there when McDavid closed in on Boston’s empty net — Jeremy Swayman yanked for an extra skater — with an eye on making it 4-2 with 21 seconds to go. Bergeron knocked the puck from McDavid’s control with a clever sleight-of-hand poke check. Exhibit A in playing to the final horn, even on a losing night.

Some of us may have forgotten, amid the Bruins’ unprecedented romp this season, just how tough it is to win in the NHL. The Oilers are a prime example. They made it to the Western Conference final last season, where they were rubbed out in four by the Avs, and now — still with perhaps the two best players in the world in Leon Draisaitl and McDavid — have been flirting with a post-season DNQ.

A big part of the Oiler struggles: goaltending. They thought they had it covered with the off-season signing of Jack Campbell after his superb season in Toronto, but he has lost the gig of late to rookie Stuart Skinner. Skinner pocketed the win at the Garden despite his gaffe that led to a David Pastrnak strike and that soon-to-fade-to-sunset 2-0 lead.

Garnet Hathaway and Edmonton's Mattias Ekholm chase after the puck in the second period Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Stranger things have happened than a Boston-Edmonton Cup Final, something that hasn’t happened since ‘88 and ‘90. The Bruins were unable to cope with Gretzky still the franchise centerpiece, and again when the Great One was with the Kings and the Oilers still NHL royalty.

The Oilers are a much better squad since the trade deadline, their blueline bolstered by Mattias Ekholm, who put the hurt on Jake DeBrusk in the first period. They should not miss the cut line.

So perhaps Thursday night was a prelude. If so, bring it on. The history, the strategy, and the energy that we know is like no other.

The Bruins will just have to hope that too much of that energy doesn’t get spent on McDavid.

