The Patriots have 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft ... for now. Here’s a rundown.

The Patriots’ full list of selections for the 2023 NFL Draft is now set after New England received two compensatory picks. They now have 10 choices.

Compensatory picks are doled out to teams who lost more qualified free agents than they signed during the previous offseason.

The Patriots earned another fourth-round pick after cornerback J.C. Jackson signed with the Chargers, while the added sixth-rounder was for Ted Karras, who joined the Bengals.

New England added their third-round pick (No. 76) in a draft-day trade with the Panthers last year, moving their 94th overall pick to Carolina for pick 137 and a future third.

Advertisement

The additional draft compensation was a direct result of trades involving Sony Michel (No. 107, Rams), Stephon Gilmore (No. 184, Carolina), and Jarrett Stidham (No. 187, Las Vegas).

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 27, and run through Saturday, April 29.