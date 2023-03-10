In a spirited showcase, Bishop Feehan girls’ basketball is right at home in Division 1 quarterfinal victory over Bridgewater-Raynham

With that loss as motivation, Feehan placed extra emphasis on playing as many home games as possible during this year’s run. On their compact and cozy court Friday night —with their rowdy fans dressed in green and hollering throughout — the Shamrocks outlasted Bridgewater-Raynham, 72-53.

ATTLEBORO — After being eliminated on the road in the Division 1 quarterfinals last year, the Bishop Feehan girls’ basketball team learned the hard way just how critical home-court advantage can be in a marquee matchup.

Bishop Feehan's Samantha Reale (30) drives by Bridgewater-Raynham's Reese Bartlett for a layup and two of her 21 points in the Division 1 quarterfinal.

The win puts second-seeded Bishop Feehan (19-4) in the semifinals for the first time since it won the state championship in 2016.

Advertisement

“Having this crowd and this atmosphere, with all our local support, was really special,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said.

Babson-bound senior guard/forward Samantha Reale paced the Shamrocks with 21 points. Shifty sophomore guard Charlotte Adams-Lopez scored 10 of her 19 points from the free-throw line, energizer Mary Daley made winning hustle plays throughout, and Bishop Feehan flaunted its balance and athleticism all night.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Junior star Natalia Hall-Rosa — who has firmly established herself as one of the state’s most electrifying players — paced the No. 7 Trojans (19-4) with 33 points. Brenna Woodbury and Reese Bartlett helped B-R hang around, but Feehan simply had too much firepower.

“I feel like I’m on cloud nine right now, honestly,” Reale said.

Adams-Lopez, Daley, and Julia Webster helped the Shamrocks build a 15-11 lead through one. Hall-Rosa scored all 11 B-R points in the quarter, showing a silky outside shot and a dynamic ability to finish in traffic.

Bishop Feehan’s press and execution in transition helped fuel a 12-0 run to start the second quarter, but B-R closed with a 7-3 flurry of its own to make it 30-18 Shamrocks heading to halftime.

Adams-Lopez and Co. got to the line early and often in the third to extend the margin to 51-37 through three. Madelyn Steel was efficient and sharp from 3-point range to help extend the margin.

Advertisement

Hall-Rosa and her teammates continued to battle but ran out of time. She called it “such a great season” and said the Trojans did everything they could against a strong opponent.

B-R coach Cheryl Seavey, who noted that the Trojans lost seven seniors from last year’s team, loved the way the Trojans competed.

“There’s a lot of tears right now, but tomorrow, when we turn the page, it becomes next season,” Seavey said. “I know these kids and how hard they work.”

Feehan advances to face No. 3 Woburn in a rematch of a thriller the Tanners won, 74-71, in February. Regardless of how they fare moving forward, the Shamrocks feel as though this has been a momentous season.

With that in mind, they’re hoping their best is still ahead of them.

“It’s really exciting,” Adams-Lopez said. “A lot of people doubted us this year, so it was nice to come out and get that win.”

Bridgewater-Raynham's Natalia Hall-Rosa (2) celebrates after draining a 3-pointer in the first half of her 33-point night. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Bishop Feehan faithful was dressed out in full support of the Shamrocks. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.