Bruins’ Taylor Hall, out since Feb. 25, will practice Monday and could return to games within two weeks

Taylor Hall, out of the Bruins lineup with a lower-body injury sustained Feb. 25 in Vancouver, is expected to begin practicing on Monday and likely will return to action upon the conclusion of the club’s upcoming five-game road trip that kicks off Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

Hall, in the press box Thursday night for the Bruins’ 3-2 loss to the Oilers, said he was relieved that his injury wasn’t more serious and is eager to get back to work on Monday.

A source close to Hall noted that initial plan will be for the 31-year-old left winger not to play in back-to-back games.