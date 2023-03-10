Bruins’ Taylor Hall, out since Feb. 25, will practice Monday and could return to games within two weeks

Taylor Hall, out of the Bruins lineup with a lower-body injury sustained Feb. 25 in Vancouver, is expected to begin practicing on Monday and likely will return to action upon the conclusion of the club’s upcoming five-game road trip that kicks off Sunday afternoon in Detroit.
Hall, in the press box Thursday night for the Bruins’ 3-2 loss to the Oilers, said he was relieved that his injury wasn’t more serious and is eager to get back to work on Monday.
A source close to Hall noted that initial plan will be for the 31-year-old left winger not to play in back-to-back games.
Advertisement
Hall, who carries a $6 million cap hit on the Bruins payroll, currently is on long-term injured reserve. Provided another roster player isn’t injured, GM Don Sweeney will have to find a way to move some $2 million off the books if he places Hall back on the active roster.
According to puckpedia.com, the Bruins currently have just under $4 million in available cap space, room created when both Hall and fellow winger Nick Foligno ($3.8 million) were had their numbers taken off the books earlier this month due to injury.
Provided the Bruins back dated Hall’s injury to Feb. 25, he should be eligible to return to game action when the Senators visit the Garden on March 21. LTIR requires players to remain out for a minimum 10 games and 24 days.
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.