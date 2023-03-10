German officials had gotten tip about Jehovah’s Witness gunman

The gunman killed six people, including a pregnant woman, before turning his weapon on himself as police stormed the building in Hamburg on Thursday in what authorities called “the worst such mass shooting incident of this dimension” to affect the city. Eight people were wounded, four of them severely.

Weeks before he opened fire on his former congregation at a Jehovah’s Witness hall in northern Germany, authorities got a tip that he “harbored a special rage” toward religious groups, officials said Friday. But when they checked on him, they said, they determined they did not have grounds to seize his weapons.

In keeping with German privacy laws, the police identified the gunman only as Philipp F., a 35-year-old German who, according to authorities, had been a member of the congregation until a year and a half ago “but apparently did not leave on good terms,” said Thomas Radszuweit, the head of state security in Hamburg.

Mass shootings are extremely rare in Germany, where regulations limit who can own a weapon and make training and testing compulsory before a gun can be purchased. Fully automatic weapons are considered “weapons of war” and are illegal.

In January, authorities responsible for weapons control received a letter saying that Philipp F. “harbored a special rage against members of religious groups, especially the Jehovah’s Witnesses,” Radszuweit said.

Several weeks after receiving the letter, authorities sent an unannounced team to Philipp F.’s home to inspect whether he was securing his weapons and ammunition in a safe, as required by law, and to speak with him.

They said that he had been open and cooperative and, with the exception of one stray bullet outside the safe, that everything was in order. They gave him a verbal warning.

The law in Germany also limits authorities’ ability to take steps to remove weapons from an owner who is licensed to possess them. In the case of Philipp F., because the letter was written anonymously and provided no evidence, there was little authorities could do, officials said.

The German interior minister, Nancy Faeser, traveled to Hamburg on Friday to speak with the police, visit the site, and offer her condolences. She also used the opportunity to reiterate the need to tighten gun laws, including a ban on semi-automatic weapons and requiring a psychological assessment for first-time gun owners.

It’s “hard to put into words what an appalling act happened here,” Faeser said.

Andy Grote, senator of the interior for the city-state of Hamburg, said, “It is a horrific act.”

Police officers responding to the first emergency calls entered the Jehovah’s Witness hall as they heard shots ringing out from inside, authorities said at a news conference Friday. They found injured people on the ground and saw a man with a gun run to an upper floor.

A special unit then arrived and isolated the gunman, an approach that prevented others among the roughly 50 people gathered in the building from being killed, said Matthias Tresp, the chief of special police in Hamburg.

“The immediate action saved the lives of many people,” Tresp said. Four men and two women were killed in the attack. One of the women was pregnant, and her 7-month-old fetus also died, authorities said.

The gunman was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, one of the weapons that he was legally allowed to own. The gun was found next to his body, authorities said.

Nine empty magazines, each capable of holding up to 15 rounds, were found at the scene, along with a backpack filled with 20 more magazines, Radszuweit said. Another two magazines were found on the gunman’s body. Philipp F. obtained his gun license in 2022 and had legally acquired his weapon, authorities said.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses, a denomination founded in the United States in the 19th century, has been active in Germany since 1902. They make up a relatively small religious community of about 175,000 adherents in Germany, which is home to nearly 900 dedicated “kingdom halls,” as the group calls its places of worship.

In a statement, the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization in Germany said, “The religious community is deeply saddened by the horrific attack on its members in a kingdom hall in Hamburg after a church service.”

The first calls about the shooting were made to the police at 9:15 p.m. Residents in the area, a normally quiet neighborhood in northern Hamburg, said that they had been stunned to hear shots ringing out from the building where the religious community met.

“I starting filming with my phone, and through the zoom, I could determine that someone was shooting,” Gregor Miebach, a student who lives across from the hall, told the German channel N-TV. “There were at least 25 shots that I heard.”

The special police unit that responded happened to be in the area and arrived within minutes, authorities said, with officers then working their way up through its three floors.

“After the police arrived, there were no shots for a while,” Miebach said. “After about five minutes, there was one single shot.”