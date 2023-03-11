SVB China venture says operations have been stable, independent

(Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank’s joint venture in China said its operations have been independent and stable, seeking to calm local clients amid its US parent’s collapse.

SPD Silicon Valley Bank Co. has always operated in a stable manner in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations with a standard governance framework and independent balance sheet, the joint venture between Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and SVB said on its WeChat account Saturday. Founded in August 2012 as the first tech-focused bank in China, it has committed to serve China’s science and innovation enterprises, the venture said.

SVB became the biggest US lender to fail in more than a decade after a tumultuous week that saw an unsuccessful attempt to raise capital and a cash exodus from the tech startups that had fueled the company’s rise. Regulators stepped in and seized it Friday in a stunning downfall for a lender that had quadrupled in size over the past five years.