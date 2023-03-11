An old horse rescued by MSCPA adopted by a long ago owner

His owner on Martha’s Vineyard had severely neglected him. In all of his 33 years, Merlin had never been so skinny — his rib cage was visible through his brown-and-white coat. His teeth and gums were painfully infected.

Merlin, an old American Paint horse, was in pretty bad shape when he arrived at MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen in late 2021.

Authorities removed him from his longtime home and brought him to the MSPCA’s shelter for medical care rehabilitation. He was put up for adoption.

Now, after more than a year, he’s recovered, having gained nearly 250 pounds. And, he’s found a new home with a familiar face — a woman who owned him in Edgartown nearly two decades ago.

Dora Psiakis adopted Merlin in December and brought him the rolling hills of her 72-acre farm in Hillsboro, Ohio.

She doesn’t know the details of what Merlin, now 34, had gone through, but she’s making sure he spends the rest of his twilight years in comfort and happiness.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna be six months or six years,” Psiakis said by telephone. “I don’t know how long Merlin’s got, being a senior horse, but we’re definitely going to make the best of it.”

Merlin was seized from a co-op farm on the Vineyard in December 2021. The next month, his former owner, Laura Bernard-Maciel was charged with animal cruelty, court records show. A lawyer representing her declined to comment.

Merlin was severely malnourished when he arrived at the MSPCA's Nevins Farm in Methuen. MSPCA

Psiakis said she bought Merlin from Bernard-Maciel when she moved to Edgartown around 2000. She later sold him back to Bernard-Maciel, who had asked her to if she ever moved away from the island, she said.

“I honored what she had asked me to do,” Psiakis said. “Looking back ... I should have never left the Vineyard without him.”

It was overwhelming, Psiakis said, seeing Merlin, the first horse she had ever owned, after 17 years apart. He was just as she remembered, down to the white marking on his left hip in the shape of Martha’s Vineyard.

“It was crazy,” Psiakis said. “It was like it was yesterday.”

Psiakis wasn’t sure if Merlin recognized her at first; he isn’t usually affectionate, she said. When she opened his stall door and called his name, he sniffed her, went away, and came back to repeat this a few times.

“He was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on,’” Psiakis. “Like, ‘I think I know you, but is this legit?’ kinda thing.”

Merlin has always worn his heart on his sleeve, Psiakis said, which she’s always loved. One summer afternoon on the Vineyard, she recalled, he launched her off his back when she tried riding without a saddle.

“That was him,” Psiakis said. “He would just be like, ‘No, I’m not doin’ it.’”

Rachel Navarro, one of Merlin’s former caretakers at Nevins Farm said he has an “endearing spunk” about him.

“I joke about Merlin being a grumpy old man because he wanted things done his way,” said Navarro, assistant manager of equine and farm animals. “If he wanted to go for a patch of grass, he would drag you over to it, or like, slowly inch to that patch of grass.”

Merlin is still the goofy, opinionated, attention-loving horse, Psiakis remembers. Now, she said, he’s “ruling the roost” among his pasture buddies, two other senior horses.

“It’s funny because he’s still that guy,” Psiakis said. “You put him in a pasture with a couple of horses, he’ll quickly become the boss and push them around.”

Merlin still needs to build more muscle, Psiakis said, but is gaining back his energy. By day, he is “running the routes” around the pasture, and by night, jogging back to the barn to be brushed and fed.

“The boy does not act like he’s 34 years old,” Psiakis said. “It’s pretty awesome to see him being bright and happy as can be.”

A much healthier Merlin grazed at MSCPA at Nevins Farm in Methuen in the fall. MSPCA















