Boy arrested after allegedly stealing car, crashing into a home in Stoneham

At least three other kids fled the scene of the crash, which followed a pursuit along local streets and onto Interstate 93, police said.

The boy, who is from Woburn, was released to his parent, Stoneham police said in a statement.

Police took a boy into custody Friday after he and a few other juveniles allegedly stole a car in Winchester, fled from police and eventually crashed into a home in Stoneham, authorities said.

On Friday afternoon, Stoneham police were alerted a white Audi was reported stolen in Winchester, the statement said, and the vehicle was later involved in an attempted carjacking in Medford.

Medford police pursued the car onto I-93 north, but then lost contact with it, the statement said.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Stoneham officer found the car near the intersection of Main and South streets and attempted to conduct a traffic stop,but the vehicle did not stop , police said.

It drove a few blocks before crashing into a home on Franklin Street. The house had minor damage, the statement said.

At least three kids fled, the statement said, but the officer took the boy into custody after pursuing him on foot.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene with two K-9s and its Air Wing helicopter to track down the other suspects, the statement said.





Claire Law