Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari shaves head for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, aid pediatric cancer care

When he took his seat in a barber’s chair, Gallinari had a full head of brown hair, with locks falling over his eyes.

Gallinari teamed up with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation in California to shave his head live on social media last week to raise money for pediatric cancer research around the world.

Injured Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari might not be stepping onto a basketball court anytime soon, but he is stepping up to bring some good luck to kids fighting cancer.

As the razor buzzed, Gallinari took questions via Zoom from a young cancer survivor named Jaron, a St. Baldrick’s Ambassador.

“How long has it been since you got a haircut” Jaron asked.

“As you can see, it’s been a while,” Gallinari said with a smile.

Gallinari was taking part in tradition that began when three men shaved their heads on St. Patrick’s Day, 2000, in an Irish pub in New York. They set out to shave 17 heads and raise $17,000. They ended up shaving 19 heads and raising $104,000, according to the foundation’s website.

And so was born “St. Baldrick’s Day” now a national fund-raiser that in the past has received a boost from former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

Gallinari said in a video of the event that he got involved through his friendship with Ryan Brown, a St. Baldrick’s board member.

“I’m very glad that we were able to set this up today because it’s for an amazing and very, very, very important cause,” the Italian-born player said.

Jaron asked Gallinari what he loves most about playing basketball.

“The fact that I get to share a passion and a love for the game with my teammates,” Gallinari said.

It didn’t take long for the two to find they had something in common.

“I also play basketball,” Jaron said. “Power forward, same as you.”

Jaron also that he was going to visit Italy, where Gallinari is from, for the first-time during Spring break.

“I’m sure you’re going to love it and you’re going to love the food,” Gallinari said. “Make sure that you eat a lot of pasta and pizza.”

By the time they were done Gallinari had a freshly shaved head and a new friend.

“You are a hero for all of us,” Gallinari said to Jaron. “Thank you.”

