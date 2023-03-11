Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Blackstone

A man was arrested and charged with murder in Blackstone Saturday after allegedly stabbing another man who later died at a hospital, authorities said.

Blackstone police responded to a home on Blackstone Street for a report of an assault about 11:15 a.m., Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office said in a statement.

Inside the home, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a Rhode Island hospital where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.