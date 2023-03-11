Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Blackstone

A man was arrested and charged with murder in Blackstone Saturday after allegedly stabbing another man who later died at a hospital, authorities said.
Blackstone police responded to a home on Blackstone Street for a report of an assault about 11:15 a.m., Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office said in a statement.
Inside the home, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a Rhode Island hospital where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.
A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, following an investigation by Blackstone police and State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, the statement said. He is expected to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday, officials said.
Authorities did not release the names of the victim or the man who was charged, citing “the domestic nature of the incident.”
Blackstone police said there is no danger to the public.
