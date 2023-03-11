Postal service officers $50,000 reward in search for man who allegedly robbed letter carrier in Randolph

The robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. on Canton Street when a man approached the letter carrier from behind and robbed them before fleeing on foot, USPIS officials said in a statement. The postal worker was not hurt, officials said.

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who allegedly robbed a letter carrier Wednesday in Randolph, officials said.

The statement did not identify what was stolen from the carrier.

The suspect was described as a Black man about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wearing a black puffy jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white sneakers at the time of the robbery, the statement said.

The robbery is under investigation by the USPIS and the Randolph Police Department. Officials asked anyone with information to call 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement,” and reference case No. 3989020. All information will be kept confidential, officials said.

The reward was initially set at $25,000 on Thursday before it was doubled on Friday.

The case follows other incidents in recent months around the region where letter carriers have been robbed while out delivering mail.

Last month, a Boston man was charged in federal court for allegedly robbing a letter carrier at gunpoint in Peabody in January. Authorities said Anthony Diaz, 20, demanded the carrier hand him their keys, and when they handed him the keys for their truck, he asked for “the rest of the key.” The carrier then removed a keychain containing a so-called Arrow Key, which is used to open US mail collection boxes, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said.

At the time, Rollins’ office said the Diaz case was one of at least 12 assaults on USPS carriers going back to July, and noted an increase in thefts involving Arrow Keys.

“The national trend of threatening, assaulting and robbing United States postal employees for Arrow Keys has sadly made its way to Massachusetts,” Rollins said in a Feb. 21 statement. “Postal workers are essential to countless aspects of our community and often go to great lengths to provide their invaluable services, at times in incredibly challenging circumstances.”

In December, two Somerville teenagers were with allegedly robbing a mail carrier in Melrose by threatening her with a knife and an airsoft pistol that looked like a real gun. Prosecutors said the teens had heard through TikTok trends about ways to steal mail containing checks as a way to make money.

Mailbox thefts were also reported in Arlington and Weston in February, and in Needham and Wellesley in December. Mattapoisett Police Chief Jason King told the Globe in December that the problem appeared to be “pretty rampant across the state” and estimated that altered checks stolen from town totaled more than $250,000.

