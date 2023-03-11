Late-winter storm is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow beginning Monday night

Bill Simpson, a meteorologist at the weather service’s office, said forecasts remain “very preliminary” and it is still unclear what course the storm will follow and what its impact will be.

The storm’s impact could bring 2 inches of rain through Tuesday and much of Wednesday to areas inside Interstate 495. As much as a foot of snow could fall on higher elevations west of the highway and along the New Hampshire border, according to the National Weather Service.

A late-season winter storm could arrive Monday night — a week before the beginning of spring — and pelt the state with powerful winds while dumping a mix of rain and snow, according to forecasters.

“It’s hard to predict where the storm track is,” Simpson said. “Whether this will be a plowable event for Boston is still kind of difficult [to determine]. This is very early.”

Greater Boston will be cloudy Monday with a high in the low 40s, according to the weather service, with a chance of rain in the afternoon and an east wind upwards of 11 miles per hour.

But by Monday night, more rain is predicted and wind speeds increasing to around 25 miles per hour, with gusts as strong as 38 miles per hour. The evening low will likely remain in the high 30s.

Tuesday’s high should be in the upper 30s, with winds blowing upward of 28 miles per hour, and gusts of 41. Temperatures should fall to around freezing during the evening, with strong winds continuing and more chance of snow.

Wednesday may be colder, with temperatures in the mid-30s, and wind gusts as fast as 36 miles per hour. Strong winds are expected to continue into the evening, as temperatures fall into the high 20s.

Simpson said forecasters hope to know more Sunday about the storm’s course.

The rest of Saturday is expected to be cloudy and rainy, with sunny skies returning Sunday, particularly for inland areas.

On Saturday, it was 36 degrees shortly before noon at Boston’s Logan International Airport. Temperatures could climb to about 40 degrees, according to the weather service, plus a northeast wind with speeds of around 14 to 16 miles per hour.

Some light snow fell in some parts of Greater Boston Saturday morning, but any snow is expected to be replaced by light rainfall during the afternoon, according to the weather service . Less than a 10th of an inch of rain is expected Saturday.

Saturday night’s lows are expected to be around 30 degrees, with a north wind up to 14 miles per hour. There is also a slight chance of snow between 7 and 8 p.m., the weather service reported.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy over coastal areas, with sunshine predicted for inland areas, according to the forecast. A high of about 40 is predicted for Boston, with temperatures falling to around freezing overnight into Monday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.