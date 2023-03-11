A tiny street in Dorchester is a magnet for street violence. Police say one house is the source of so much trouble.

Gang activity. Shootings. Gun arrests. Drug investigations. All within a few dozen feet of an elementary school and a popular park on the other side of Talbot Avenue.

Yet for the Boston police this tiny street, and one house on it in particular, is a magnet for trouble.

Helen Street in Dorchester is a blip of pavement with just a few houses, about 250 feet end to end.

Police are frequent visitors to Helen Street — 132 times in 2022 alone. At times, shell casings are like street litter here; several cars have sported bullet holes, as has the front of 10 Helen St., according to police records.

Police cordoned off an area near the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Helen Street in the aftermath of a double shooting in early December. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

It is this house, a teal-colored triple-decker, that officials contend is the source of so much trouble. This house, officials say, is home quarters to a gang whose members have feuded with other outfits up and down the Talbot Avenue corridor.

It has the dubious distinction of being one of just four addresses on Boston’s official list of problem properties, an action of last resort.

“It drew a lot of heat, it really did,” police Lieutenant Detective John Fitzgerald said of 10 Helen St. in a recent interview. “It brought people they were having disputes with from around the city.”

Fitzgerald said police have made it a point to have a presence in the neighborhood, to let residents know they were there. In the course of criminal investigations, police have also searched the home multiple times in recent years, and made arrests on the block, charging young men or teenagers with various gun, assault, or car-related counts.

An emergency call box with a surveillance camera at the intersection of Helen Street and Talbot Avenue. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Attempts by the Globe to reach the listed owner of the home, Joan Greaves Charles, were unsuccessful. Fitzgerald said police spoke with Charles about the problems there. The main concern, he said, was that someone would end up being killed. It’s unclear how many people live there, according to city officials.

“We were going to look into anything we could do to stop the problem,” Fitzgerald said. “We talked with the homeowner. It’s a family house. The homeowner basically told us: they had lost control. No matter what they said, now these were teenagers to young adults, being told to leave, they wouldn’t leave.”

But one younger member of the family, 23-year-old Kerim Charles, who lives at the address and is a relative of the owner, rejects the characterization by police and other city officials of his home. During a recent interview, he denied knowledge of the gang, known as ATM for Active Trap Members, that authorities say uses 10 Helen as a home base. Charles, who is listed in court documents as gang-affiliated, insisted he is trying to get his life together and mind his own business.

“I don’t know why they keep assuming every shooting around this area is this house,” said Charles. “They’re making up mad lies, that’s crazy.”

But for city officials, Helen Street is a microcosm of the unending street violence that plagues this part of Boston, despite an overall decline in violent crime elsewhere in the city. In the past two years, there were more than 30 shootings along the Talbot Avenue corridor, the pockets of little neighborhoods along the thoroughfare that connects Dorchester and Blue Hill avenues.

Around a mile-and-a-half in length, the Talbot Avenue corridor is home to an estimated dozen organized street crews, according to officials. And when there is strife between them, the community suffers.

Bishop William E. Dickerson, whose Greater Love Tabernacle Church overlooks Talbot Avenue, spoke to a person walking in the neighborhood. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“We have different groups that have been warring against each other, we have beefs that are unsettled,” said Bishop William E. Dickerson, whose Greater Love Tabernacle Church overlooks Talbot Avenue. “It is really wreaking havoc for those good people in the community who are working every day.”

One nearby resident, K. King witnessed the havoc firsthand in December. She was in her car on the phone with her therapist when shots rang out. Not knowing where the bullets were coming from, she instinctively ducked down.

“I didn’t see anything,” she said. “I just heard it. It seemed like it was right next to me.”

Outside her car, not from far from Joseph Lee K-8 School and the Perkins Community Center, two men were shot.

Police cordoned off the tire shop at the corner of Helen Street and Talbot Avenue. Next door to the shop: 10 Helen St.

King knows one of the victims. He works at the Boston Centers for Youth and Families, a city-run human services agency that manages the Perkins Community Center, which holds after-school and summertime programming for kids.

The shooting shook her up. She lives a short walk away with her husband and two children, whose bus stop is across the street from where the shooting unfolded. She wondered what could have happened had the shooting been at a different time.

“It made me paranoid,” King said. “Very, very paranoid.”

K. King witnessed the havoc as shots rang out near her outside her car near Helen Street on Talbot Avenue. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Kerim Charles, who has called 10 Helen home for more than a decade, said the December shooting wasn’t connected to anyone at his house.

“That has nothing to do with us,” he said. “I wasn’t here that day.”

Police are a frequent presence on Helen Street, with 11 arrests just last year on the tiny block. Additionally, investigations that started at Helen Street led to gun and assault arrests in other parts of Boston, including Hyde Park and other neighborhoods in Dorchester, said Fitzgerald, the BPD lieutenant. And police searched 10 Helen St. twice during 2022, once in May in connection with an armed robbery, and again in September during an investigation into a shooting.

“We took the detectives who work for me and we basically said any case that comes out of Helen Street, we’re going to see through to the end, no matter where it takes us in the city,” Fitzgerald said.

Police also once contacted child welfare services because of conditions at the home, Fitzgerald said.

In late October 2022, at least one child was living on a second-floor porch, according to police records. A tarp was used as protection from the elements and space heaters were there for warmth, Fitzgerald said. Such problems prompted police to partner with the state Department of Children and Families, Boston Public Schools, and the city’s inspectional services, he said.

The parade of calamities at the address offers a glimpse into the Boston underworld, a universe prone to an ever-changing array of alliances, groups, and feuds fueled by family ties, disrespect on social media, money, and women.

Court documents indicate the house was once home to a street gang known as TUG/CUB, an acronym standing for Turn Up Gang/Come Up Boys, which at one point police said was “believed to be very active in shootings.”

Nowadays the group that calls 10 Helen St. home goes by ATM, and has ongoing beefs with other local crews, according to three officials who have knowledge of the city’s gangs.

“They don’t hide where they live, the opposition knows where to find them,” one official said of the gang linked to 10 Helen St.

Another official who works in anti-street violence in the city said that, unlike other parts of the city, the criminal structure of the tightly packed Talbot Avenue corridor is defined by “side-street gangs.” Different crews will claim a street that will have members of other crews living on it, leading to “kids having beef with the hood they are from,” according to the official, who also spoke on background because he is not authorized to comment about such details publicly.

”You have crews that are volatile because of proximity with other crews,” the official said.

Most of the gangs in the Talbot Avenue corridor have beefs with ATM, the official added, so 10 Helen St. is ripe to be targeted from different directions..

The Globe reviewed hundreds of police and court documents connected to the home and street. The vignettes of violence in recent years include one 15-year-old arrested with a handgun that had an “obliterated” serial number after being caught with others in a stolen car; alleged drug dealing that triggered one police raid; multiple alleged assaults on police officers; bullets flying through the front windows of 10 Helen St.; and a targeted drive-by shooting that injured two, with the assailants fleeing on mopeds.

”They’re shooting at people that live in the house,” the official said.

While crime is down in Boston, street violence is still front of mind for those who live in the Talbot Avenue corridor.

Take Nalida Besson,a 52-year-old lifelong Bostonian and a BPS teacher who works with visually impaired students. She has lived in the Talbot Avenue corridor for 21 years and hears gunshots regularly. Sometimes, it’s once a month, sometimes multiple times a week. She said she finds herself telling her three children to move away from the windows, concerned a stray round could hit them.

Her concern is grounded in a personal tragedy. She lost a nephew to gun violence in 2010. Besher Jamal Johnson, who Besson says was like a son, was gunned down on the evening of the Caribbean Festival near Harambee Park, which some in the neighborhood still call Franklin Field, located just off Talbot Avenue.

Her husband and three children are visually impaired, and her 15-year-old son wants to get a job this summer and become more independent. But the thought of him waiting for the bus scares her.

“I’m not comfortable,” she said. “We own our home — sometimes I’ve thought we could sell it, move somewhere else, but interest rates are too high right now.”

Last year, 18 people under the age of 18 were shot in Boston. That same year, 69 teens were arrested on assault-related charges involving a dangerous weapon or assault with intent to murder, though no minors in the city were charged with murder during that time frame.

And although the average age for homicide victims in Boston remains above 30, it has decreased in recent years — from 33.4 in 2018, to 30.8 in 2022. Likewise, the average age for those arrested for assault and battery with a gun, gun discharge, murder, or assault with intent to murder hovers around the same age.

How best to curb the violence is a contentious topic that often leads to discussions about police reform. Besson, for one, would like to see a deeper connection between officers and the community.

The days when everyone knew officers patrolling the neighborhood have long passed, she said. Police officers were last stationed in public schools in the summer of 2021. They were known by students, Besson said, and they represented consequences.

School police did not carry guns but did have arrest powers. They’ve since been replaced with school safety officers, who do not have arrest powers and do not carry handcuffs. And there are ongoing talks to formalize the relationship between BPS and Boston police.

A young girl ran past a tire repair shop at the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Helen Street where two people were shot. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Many have opposed bringing the school police back, saying they played a role in a classroom-to-prison pipeline. Some advocates maintain bringing them back would be ineffective and harmful to Black and Latino students. But for Besson, violence in the classroom is often linked to violence in the streets.

“It was a deterrent,” she said of school police.

Norine Woods, a 61-year-old part-time personal care assistant, also lives in the Talbot corridor.

Like Besson, she knows about loss. One of her sons, Troy Woods, was fatally shot in a different part of Dorchester in 1999, one week after his 20th birthday and six months after the family had moved from a different Boston neighborhood because of safety concerns. Her current home has been shot at twice, she said, even though her two surviving children “don’t smoke, they don’t drink, they mind their business.”

“We don’t have any problems with anybody,” she said. “You should be safe in your home.”

Woods has a 40-year-old son with disabilities. He used to take the bus and train, but she now has him take the MBTA’s door-to-door paratransit service. Her son is usually carefree, but she gets anxious when he walks to Codman Square because someone might give him trouble. Woods said Boston needs to end the pipeline that brings guns onto the streets. Some firearms can be purchased for less than a pair of sneakers, she noted.

“Let’s find the pipeline, how the guns are getting into the community,” Woods said.

There are other complexities, she acknowledged. People have mental health issues. Housing insecurity breeds other instabilities. Those underlying problems should be addressed, she said. Some people feel they need to kill someone to make a living, she said.

Oftentimes, Woods gives her adult sons a talk: if a police officer approaches you, don’t put your hands in your pockets, talk respectfully. She said she doesn’t want them to be mistaken for anyone else in the neighborhood.

“I tell them everyday: Just be safe,” Woods said.

Over at 10 Helen St., there may be change on the horizon. Fitzgerald, the police lieutenant, said the Charles family has told people they are selling the home and moving out soon. Zillow indicates that it was put up for sale in late November for more than $1 million, and one city official recently said it appears the home may soon be sold.

Officers still try to have a regular presence on the street, Fitzgerald said. In recent days, there has been minimum mayhem.

“It’s been quiet,” he said. Then he knocked on wood.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.