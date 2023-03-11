Transit Police to monitor for hate group activity on public transportation heading to St. Patrick’s Day parade

State Senator Nick Collins of South Boston said Transit Police and MBTA maintenance crews are a key part of the public safety plan. And the T intends to devote personnel on the day of the parade, which will follow a full route this year, to monitor its properties outside Boston for illegal activity by hate group members as well.

The neighborhood’s elected representatives said they had sought the meeting after members of a neo-Nazi group, the Nationalist Social Club or NSC-131, gathered last year along the parade route and displayed a banner reading, “Keep Boston Irish.”

Elected leaders from South Boston met Friday evening with law enforcement officials to discuss security plans for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in hopes of keeping hate groups and their messages away from the event next Sunday.

If T property is defaced, MBTA maintenance crews will clean up the vandalism as quickly as possible, Collins said.

“It’s important to be proactive. Having the MBTA Transit Police and maintenance teams out in the suburbs where the population saturates the T is important this year,” Collins said Saturday in a phone interview. “We really appreciate the extra resources and attention being paid by the MBTA Transit Police. They are an important partner in the public safety plan.”

In a March 4 letter to Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green, elected officials from South Boston asked the force for help with the parade.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said he attended the meeting Friday evening.

“We are confident that we have a plan in place that will assure everyone’s safety using the MBTA to come to this parade,” he said Saturday.

Last July, members of the white nationalist organization Patriot Front traveled into Boston on the Orange Line and then paraded through the city, catching police by surprise.

South Boston, Collins said, wants the St. Patrick’s Day parade to be “inclusive and safe for everyone.”

City Council President Ed Flynn, who lives in South Boston, said residents have been “loud and clear,” that they don’t tolerate “any form of hate against communities of color or the LGBTQ community.”

“No one should be intimidated by any form of hate or violence,” he said Saturday. “We’ve seen an increasing rise of extremist and hate groups here in Massachusetts and across the country.”

The Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have labeled the Nationalist Social Club a neo-Nazi organization and have called Patriot Front a white nationalist group.

On Thursday, the ADL released a new national report that found white supremacist propaganda rose at alarming rates throughout New England last year, citing the incident at the St. Patrick’s Day parade and the July march through Boston’s downtown by the Patriot Front.

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, State Police members, and a parade organizer also participated in the meeting Friday evening, which was held in South Boston and lasted more than an hour, Flynn said.

Tom McGrath, president of the South Boston Citizens’ Association, said he hopes to have “a good parade for the kids.”

“There’s no need for the hate, especially with what’s happening across the country,” he said.

The procession honors St. Patrick’s Day and Evacuation Day, which commemorates a Revolutionary War victory on March 17, 1776, during which British troops fled Boston. As many as 1 million spectators could gather in South Boston for this year’s parade, which is being held for the second time since the pandemic canceled it in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, the parade traveled on an abbreviated route, but this year the procession will follow a longer path and head into Dorchester Heights, the historic landmark where Colonists positioned cannons aimed at the British fleet, prompting them to retreat from the city.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said the meeting on Friday was a chance for parade organizers, elected leaders, and law enforcement officials to ensure they have “clear coordination on parade day.”

“This is one of the biggest annual public gatherings in the city, and we are returning to the route that honors historical landmarks in the neighborhood. Because of this, we want to be sure that everyone involved is on the same page to ensure it’s a safe, welcoming and fun event,” the statement read.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said troopers always assist Boston police with the event.

The State Police help with security operations and directing crowds and traffic, he said, “with the goal of protecting the safety of all participants and bystanders.”

“We urge all individuals and groups to act lawfully as they enjoy the day,” Procopio said.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.