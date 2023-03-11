Woman threatens MBTA bus driver and spits in his face after being asked to pay fare

A woman threatened an MBTA bus driver and spit in his face Friday afternoon after being asked to pay her fare while she was getting on the bus in Brighton, according to MBTA Transit Police.
The woman exited at the Washington Street at Monastery Road stop on the Route 65 line before Transit Police arrived and no arrest was made, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
MBTA Transit Police said that the incident, which occurred around 3 p.m., will be investigated and that “any assault on T employees will never be tolerated.”
