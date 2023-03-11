It was a week when Republicans and Democrats did battle — within their own parties

The week began with Republicans upset over Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show on Monday night. Weeks ago, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Carlson access to 44,000 hours of video footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to do with as he chose. The Fox host and his team then crafted a storyline falsely claiming the events of that day were peaceful and, essentially, overblown.

Added to the usual bickering between the parties were some very intense fights within the parties themselves. And in an interesting twist, it wasn’t just some Republicans tussling, or Democrats in disputes with other Democrats. Even self-styled independent centrists went after each other.

For decades now, not a week has gone by where America’s two political parties haven’t sniped at one another. But this week, the fighting went to another level.

Advertisement

This was an argument that did not sit well with … Republicans. Senate Republicans were the most upset. They, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, went out of their way to denounce the show and, implicitly, McCarthy for exclusively giving Carlson access to the footage.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The episode only further highlighted tensions between House and Senate Republicans. For weeks, Senate Republicans have urged House Republicans to produce a few ideas about what they want President Biden to cut the budget in exchange for potentially raising the debt ceiling by summer. When Biden released his budget proposal Thursday, the fact that House Republicans had nothing — when they are in the majority — was especially noticeable.

All of this took place while the contours of the Republican presidential primary for 2024 are coming into focus. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is traveling the country to promote his new book, faced the first negative ads in the contest, paid for by Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Ken Cuccinelli, a former key aide to Trump, announced this week he’s starting a super PAC to back a future DeSantis presidential candidacy.

Advertisement

But it’s not as if Democrats can just sit back and watch the Republicans with amusement. They were doing their own fighting over process and as well as policy.

The bombshell was when Biden let it be known that he wouldn’t veto a bill that curbs some District of Columbia criminal justice reforms that opponents have called too weak on crime. (Technically, Congress oversees local government in the nation’s Capitol.)

Democrats grumbled that the White House gave them no heads up. Many had to swiftly change votes. The best example was Tom Carper, one of Biden’s home state senators, long a supporter of D.C. statehood, who quickly had to back Biden’s position of dictating to D.C.

In the end, the bill passed 81-14.

Democrats also got their first semi-prominent candidate for president this week. Author Marianne Williamson had her run for president openly mocked the White House. Fittingly, she then headed to New Hampshire, where local Democrats have engaged in an epic battle with the Democratic National Committee over changes to the presidential primary calendar.

Perhaps the most unexpected “interparty” drama was between two groups that both claim to be centrist and non-partisan.

Last year, the group No Labels said it wanted to create an independent “No Labels ticket” for president. While No Labels itself wouldn’t run the campaign, members are trying to raise $70 million to help secure ballot access for those candidates. In fact, they got access for the 2024 ballot in Arizona just this week.

Advertisement

However, a different centrist group called Third Way released a poll showing that a “No Labels ticket” essentially guaranteed a Republican win. The reason? More Democrats than Republicans were drawn to some sort of non-partisan or third party.

No Labels then hit back, suggesting the poll itself was wrong. And suddenly everyone was in on the fight.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.