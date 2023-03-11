Beautiful ruins: What about those 1 euro houses in Italy?

“For real?” friends ask, sending a link and a bug-eyed emoji. Because my wife and I have a home in Italy, we’re supposed to know these things. Maybe they’re wondering if we bought our home for a euro.

Inevitably, the story features a stylish young mayor, a town lost to time, and soft summer light shimmering through cypress trees. Here is a world without shooter drills and Elon Musk. Substitute sunflowers and sheep shuffling down the center of the roadway.

This is the season. When thoughts turn to spring and summer travel, the notification flashes, as if on cue, on the newsfeed: Italian town offers houses for 1 euro!

Advertisement

We definitely did not. We purchased it in the early aughts, when Ryanair initiated flights from London to Italy’s regional airports for, as our real estate agent pitched, “the price of a gelato.” That sales pitch lured us into buying a falling-down farmhouse on Italy’s Adriatic coast. The price we paid was the asking one, as my corporate negotiating skills did not sufficiently intimidate the Italian farmer across the table.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Nevertheless, I wouldn’t dismiss the “house for a euro” opportunity. Most of these proposals are very real, a bravura marketing approach to a demographic dilemma: Italy simply doesn’t have enough young families to keep communities alive. Not surprisingly then, most towns require buyers to renovate the home and either start a business or live in the village, at least on a part-time basis.

Here’s where the deal of a lifetime starts sounding more transformational than transactional. A house with hilltop views and an olive tree for one euro? We’ll take it. Rethinking our life in an obscure borgo in Italy? That might be more than we bargained for.

This old house, no longer in use, is right in the author's back yard. Eric Beall

Indeed, it will be. The house will cost you more than a euro. More than your renovation budget too. There will be roofs to dismantle and ceilings to raise, when you realize that your future dream kitchen was originally built to house animals the height of a goat.

Advertisement

The language will be harder to learn and the winters colder than the mayor told you.

You will also realize that you’re missing many vital bits of knowledge: what to do with a wild boar in the garden, for example.

At the same time, you may pick up an education that tips the value scale in a more favorable direction. Here are two things I’ve learned from part-time life in small-town Italy:

1. There are only two deadlines in life: death — and your next meal.

The Italian invocation of domani (tomorrow) as a response to all pleas for action is a cultural trope not entirely deserved. When we purchased our house, friends warned darkly of no-show workers and endless delays. Instead, we met people who did their jobs diligently, with a patrimonial sense of vocation.

What does not translate well into a rural Italian dialect is the concept of “urgency.” “But the guests are coming tonight” may signal an all-hands-on-deck emergency for you. For the Italian local, it does not change the fact that it’s time for lunch. The entire village will now eat their spaghetti, take a little rest, watch “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and then return at 4 p.m. to deal with your personal apocalypse.

In most cases, the problem will be resolved just as the guests pull into the driveway. Or you will find an easy work-around. Occasionally, the worst will happen. At least you had a good lunch.

Advertisement

2. Small towns aren’t small. They go deep.

On a quixotic search for a locally renowned pottery studio, we recently ventured to Montottone, population 978, wandering the streets of a medieval hamlet that Google Maps badly misread. As we started down yet one more ill-chosen path, a man cutting the hedge nearby spoke up.

“Would you like to see the cisterns?” he asked, as if expecting us. Minutes later, we were descending into the echoing caverns of the 15th century. In the Middle Ages, this subterranean reservoir of clean water made Montottone the envy of the region, one of the few places not ravaged by the plague.

For many of us who have invested part of our life there, the wonder of Italy is not found in the cities of the Grand Tour, for all of their well-documented glory. The miracle of Italy hides in humble, fading villages across the country, where there is always a painting, an amphitheater, or a cistern tying this unassuming spot to thousands of years of art, culture, and civilization.

The author's Thanksgiving table in what was once a stable. Eric Beall

Last year we celebrated Thanksgiving at our Italian home. The mayor of our town was there, as well as the daughter of the farmer who sold us the house. So was the real estate agent who first hooked us with the line about the gelato. What was once an adventure in house hunting is now about something much larger: a lesson in living, from the country that’s been fine-tuning its approach for centuries.

Advertisement

Not a bad bargain at any price.

Eric Beall writes about music, media, and his passion for Italy. He is the author of “Making Music Make Money” and “The Billboard Guide to Writing and Producing Songs that Sell.” He is the proud owner of a falling-down farmhouse in Le Marche, Italy. Follow him on Instagram @lifeliveditalian.