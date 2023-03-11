A person’s final days should not have to be excruciating

However, the Globe does a great disservice in its choice of nomenclature for this important piece, writing, in an online subhead, that “legalized physician-assisted suicide would have given him a far more merciful death.” Language is critical in such frameworks. To use the word “suicide” in this debate is, in all realistic and practical terms, incorrect and misleading. Indeed, it is exactly what opponents of this right use to frame their argument.

Advertisement

People who are terminally ill are not choosing to end their life — that decision has already been made by fate. Such patients who wish this right are choosing how and under what circumstances they wish to die. Two laudable patient rights organizations, Compassion & Choices and Death with Dignity, have done yeoman’s work in shining a light on this important right.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

As an attorney, I can and do recognize the need for competency issues to be addressed before a decision to seek medical aid in dying is made. However, outside clear and convincing evidence of a lack of mental competency (and being depressed because one is dying does not constitute a lack of competency), this right is fundamental. While legal issues are unavoidable in the legislative process toward eventually securing full freedom and autonomy over end-of-life decisions, this is at its root a human rights issue.

William D. Kickham

Westwood





Her eight days of watching her father die were the worst of her life

As with Judy Kugel’s husband, Peter, it took my father eight days to die, eight days of refusing food, fluids, and medication. On day eight, my father began pounding one hand on the bed, grimacing and clearly in severe pain but beyond speech. He appeared to be having a heart attack, and he died an hour later, before all of his family could get to the hospice. Those eight days of watching my father, suffering but resolute, were the worst days of my life.

Advertisement

On day six of my father’s time in hospice, I passed a family in the hall. They were all crying and were being comforted by a priest. I was horrified to find that I was envious, that I wished that it was my beloved father who had just died. I deeply wished his suffering from starvation and end-stage heart disease would be over.

Last month we found that my dog’s cancer had spread to her lungs. We were able to gather and watch as my wonderful companion was given medications to allow her to peacefully and painlessly pass away.

If I’d been forced to provide the same treatment for my dog as my father received, it would have been animal cruelty. She had stopped eating, and to bring her home and watch as she died of starvation and dehydration would have been unspeakably cruel, but that is all our current law allowed me to do for my father.

Molly Walsh

Framingham





One should not have to be terminally ill to have this choice

In Judy Kugel’s essay, she shared the “worst eight days” of her life, the dying of her husband, Peter. The Massachusetts End of Life Options Act, as now written, requires the patient to be terminally ill, and it’s unclear to me whether it would have applied in her husband’s case. For mentally competent people whose life has become unbearable, there needs to be an option that does not have the stigma of suicide. Think Ernest Hemingway at 61.

Advertisement

For some, like a friend of mine, in his 60s and on dialysis, the option was easy. He stopped the dialysis, and in a few days he was dead. For others, there needs be an option better than not eating or drinking, which, as in the case of Peter Kugel, leads to a painful death and extreme extended grief for loved ones. The preferred option is medical aid in dying (by prescribed medication), which is painless. The proposed measure should not require the patient to be terminally ill.

William W. Shrader

Stow