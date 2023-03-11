What banks and others should do about the dirty business of check washing

Thefts of checks from mailboxes are increasing at an alarming rate in the region and are the means by which many checks fall into the wrong hands in the first place. It happened in my case in West Roxbury last year, and just the other evening, I spotted a man standing overlong in front of a mailbox in Newton, his movements indicative of someone trying to extract — rather than post — a letter.

Re “As long as paper checks remain a thing, banks need to fight fraud” (Editorial, March 6): Having been a victim of check fraud recently, I was encouraged by your editorial calling banks to account for lack of due diligence in protecting their customers. However, I would propose that the US Postal Service also needs to be held accountable.

The decline in overall postal “service” is manifesting in many ways. The agency could make up for one of those deficits in customer care by partnering with banks and law enforcement and making a concerted effort, such as an ad campaign and notices on mailboxes and in post offices and banks, to warn consumers about mailbox tampering and check theft.

Vicki Sanders

West Roxbury





Consumers can set some alerts, but banks need better safeguards

Consumers can fight back against check fraud by using security settings on their accounts. Have a limit for withdrawals such that any amount above that will trigger an alarm, a text message, or an e-mail. Your editorial described this as available for “some banks,” but in reality many banks now have this feature available.

For check washing to occur, there is invariably a discordance between the signature handwriting and the “pay to” as well as the amount. I’ve witnessed this because a family member had a check washed, and the situation was handled properly and quickly by her bank. Current optical reading software is capable of discerning alterations and differences in handwriting, but banks are hesitant to install these systems. Certainly, when the signature does not match the one used on previous checks, alarms should go off.

Finally, consumers should realize that if they experience check fraud, they will need to have their bank change the account number and issue new checks.

Jeffrey Kaufman

Needham