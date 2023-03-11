fb-pixel Skip to main content
America East final: Vermont 72, UMass Lowell 59

Vermont dashes UMass Lowell’s hopes of a spot in NCAA men’s basketball tournament

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated March 11, 2023, 53 minutes ago
Dylan Penn, shown in a November game, scored 21 points Saturday to lead Vermont to the America East men's basketball championship.Joe Buglewicz/Getty

The UMass Lowell men’s basketball team has pieced together an historic season, but the River Hawks found out the hard way that – until further notice – the America East still runs through Burlington, Vt.

Vermont earned a 72-59 win at Patrick Gymnasium to capture its second straight league postseason title and fourth in six seasons. The No. 1-seeded Catamounts (23-10) erased a 29-25 halftime deficit to outlast the No. 2 River Hawks (26-8) and earn an automatic invitation into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The River Hawks nearly made their first Division 1 bracket, but Vermont found a way in the clutch. The Catamounts closed on an extended 22-13 run in the final eight-plus minutes.

Senior guard Dylan Penn led Vermont with 21 points, while senior forward Allin Blunt paced UMass Lowell with 14.

UMass Lowell, a regular in the Division 2 tournament in the 2000s and early 2010s, made the switch to Division 1 in 2013-14. The River Hawks finished with a losing record every season until this year.


Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.

