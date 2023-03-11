Boston Pride win PHF regular season

The Boston Pride (19-3-1) clinched the women’s Premier Hockey Federation’s regular season championship with a 3-2 victory against the host Toronto Six (16-5-2) in the first game of a two-game weekend series. It was the Pride’s third straight win.
Boston fell behind early when Breanne Wilson-Bennett gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 2:41 in the first period. Boston’s Christina Putigna tied the game with a goal at the 4:15 mark, but Daryl Watts put the Six ahead again, 2-1, at 5:59.
The Pride dominated the scoring in the second period. Loren Gabel tied the game at 2-2 at the 10:23 mark, and Olivia Zafuto put Boston ahead for good, 3-2, with a goal at 11:08. The Pride held off the Six in a scoreless third period. Pride goalie Corinne Schroeder had 35 saves. The two teams play again on Sunday.
