Boston Pride win PHF regular season

The Boston Pride (19-3-1) clinched the women’s Premier Hockey Federation’s regular season championship with a 3-2 victory against the host Toronto Six (16-5-2) in the first game of a two-game weekend series. It was the Pride’s third straight win.

Boston fell behind early when Breanne Wilson-Bennett gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 2:41 in the first period. Boston’s Christina Putigna tied the game with a goal at the 4:15 mark, but Daryl Watts put the Six ahead again, 2-1, at 5:59.