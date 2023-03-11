Derek Carr joins Saints with a chip on his shoulder after how things ended with the Raiders

Louisiana’s past as a French and Spanish colony, along with its African and Caribbean influences, gives it a distinct culture from much of the rest of the United States. And that seems appealing to Carr, who spoke enthusiastically of his opportunity to “reinvent” himself in New Orleans after spending the first nine years of his career with the Raiders in Oakland, Calif., and Las Vegas.

“Everybody’s saying words to me and I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’ ” Carr said with a grin Saturday during an introductory press conference in Metairie, La., relaying his interactions with Saints fans.

For newly signed Saints quarterback Derek Carr , moving to New Orleans will mean learning new terminology — and not merely in the playbook.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t have a chip on my shoulder with how everything finished” Carr said of the Raiders’ decision to release him this offseason. “I didn’t plan on or dream of it finishing that way … It lit a fire in me that I’ve always had. But it just made it hotter, and gave me this excitement to where I can’t wait to get to another building and show just what I’m capable of.”

The Saints’ brass and coach Dennis Allen, who was the Raiders’ coach when Carr was drafted in 2014, didn’t need convincing. The team went all out to persuade Carr it was the best fit for him, and they agreed on a new contract Monday.

“He was clearly our No. 1 target in terms of what we wanted to do at the quarterback position,” Allen said. “We wanted to be first out there and just make sure that he knew he was the No. 1 option.”

New Orleans first tried to trade for Carr before the Raiders released him. That stuck with Carr, who turns 32 this month, as he entertained other offers.

“You’re valuing me as a quarterback, me as a human, without even having to say anything,” Carr said.

The four-time Pro Bowler is the Raiders’ all-time leader in yards passing (35,222) and touchdown passes (217), but the team made the playoffs just twice with Carr at QB and did not win a postseason game.

The Saints haven’t made the playoffs since franchise all-time passer Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. New Orleans went 9-8 in 2021 and 7-10 last season.

Hill runs wide-open on track

At the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville, Ky., Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill showed he still has his track speed after taking hits on the field for seven NFL seasons.

Hill won a 60-meter race with a time of 6.70 seconds. According to an NFL.com report, the 29-year-old was competing in a track event for the first time since 2014 at Oklahoma State, where he was an All-American in the indoor 200-meter dash.



