Ellie Shea sizzles again at New Balance Nationals indoor track meet, setting another record, this time in the girls’ 5,000-meter run

Shea finished nearly two full laps and 57 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Jolena Quarzo of Pennsylvania (16:43.18), and also topped her own personal best and state record by three seconds. It was the second-fastest indoor 5k in US high school history, just six seconds behind the 2018 record (15:37.12).

But rocking her signature indoor-sunglasses to help keep sweat from her eyes on Saturday, Belmont resident Ellie Shea made the country’s other top competitors appear merely average in winning the girls’ 5,000-meter run in a jaw-dropping 15 minutes, 46.28 minutes.

With the country’s top high school athletes competing, the New Balance Nationals indoor track meet produces down-to-the-wire finishes and shattered personal records in nearly every event.

“I think it’s actually really beneficial to learn how to push from the front, and take control of a race like that,” Shea said. “You need to know how to push yourself when there isn’t competition.”

Shea, a junior who competes for the Emerging Elites club in Waltham rather than for Belmont High, continues making her case as Massachusetts’ greatest-ever distance runner. In addition to her state record in the 5k, which is now 51 seconds better than the Bay State’s second-best ever time, she holds state indoor records in the 1,000 (2:44.51), 3,000 (9:02.02), and 2-mile (9:49.82) — a PR she set on Friday.

The annual national meet has traditionally been held at The Armory in New York, but was relocated this year to the newly-opened TRACK at New Balance, a top-notch indoor facility adjacent to New Balance’s Brighton headquarters.

For Shea, who often competes at the national level, the opportunity to make history just three miles from her hometown makes her achievements extra meaningful.

“It means everything to do it here,” Shea said. “It’s so special to have my siblings and my dad here, they don’t get to come to my races very often.”

▪ Franklin junior Sarah Dumas was disappointed with her second-place effort in the MSTCA Pentathlon at the Reggie Lewis Center two weeks ago (3,244 points), but she rebounded with a fourth-place finish after scoring 3,275 points at nationals.

Competing against 16 other athletes, Dumas finished top-five in four of the pentathlon’s five events, setting a PR in the high jump (5 feet, 2.99 inches), which marked an improvement of two inches over her old mark.

“Getting back to the No. 1 spot in Mass., that definitely pushed me through this whole competition,” Dumas said. “It was just about focusing on weak points, and working those until we felt like I wouldn’t make a mistake.”

Westford’s Paul Bergeron, running during the second heat of the 5,000-meter men’s championship, finished ninth overall in 14:36.06. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

▪ In the boys’ 5,000, Westford Academy senior Paul Bergeron (14:36.06, ninth place) and Framingham senior Sam Burgess (14:43.00, 10th place) capped off their indoor high school careers with impressive top 10 results.

While the local talent was well-represented in the event, Tyrone Gorze of Crater, Ore., brought the sellout crowd to its feet when he pulled away to win in 13:56.82, setting an all-time US high school record. It topped the previous record (13:57.04) set in 2012.

▪ Another national record set on Saturday occurred in far more rapid fashion as Adejah Hodge, a junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, won the women’s 200-meter in a blazing 22.77 seconds, breaking a 15-year-old record (22.97).

