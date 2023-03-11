Forged by stiff regular-season tests, St. Mary’s boys’ basketball surges into Division 3 semifinals

“We lost seven basketball games but we didn’t have any bad losses,” said St. Mary’s coach David Brown Sr. “We lost to a lot of good basketball teams, so I told my team, ‘If you guys play the way you’re capable of playing, we’re going to be in good shape.’ ”

On Saturday, St. Mary’s pocketed its third convincing win of the postseason, an 83-71 victory over seventh-seeded TechBoston in a D3 quarterfinal at Salem State, propelling the No. 2 Spartans into a semifinal showdown with third-seeded Old Rochester.

The St. Mary’s boys’ basketball team went 15-7 in the regular season, but five of those losses were by single digits against top programs. The Spartans believe those experiences helped them prepare and prosper for their Division 3 state title defense run.

Saturday’s 12-point win was, remarkably, St. Mary’s closest state tournament result since a 50-47 loss to Burke in the 2020 state semifinals at TD Garden. Last year, the Spartans won by an average of 33 points; this year they earned resounding wins over East Boston (81-52) and Dedham (73-33) in the opening rounds.

The Spartans (18-7), built a 45-24 halftime lead behind the scoring prowess of guard David Brown Jr. (game-high 27 points on a series of 3-point daggers and nifty drives).

St. Mary’s stretched the lead to 30 (58-28) late in the third quarter with Omri Merryman (15 points), Nick Sacco (13 points), and JJ Martinez (12 points) all chipping in on the offensive explosion.

“I just started to attack early and that helped get my jumper going and open up teammates,” said Brown Jr., a reigning Globe Super Teamer. “We had one goal when the season started and that’s to make it back to the state championship.”

TechBoston (15-9) fought hard in the fourth quarter, closing the game on a 13-2 run when St. Mary’s pulled its starters. Seniors Michael DeLeon (22 points) and Hassan Jenkins (20) led the Bears, which finished a solid season under first-year coach Justin Desai.

Brown Jr. said close setbacks to Worcester North, Malden Catholic, Lynn English, and Archbishop Williams during the regular season gave his team confidence heading into the tournament. Now, the Spartans are two wins away from repeating.

“It prepared us well,” said Brown Jr. “We played against the best competition in the state so we shouldn’t be scared of anyone.”

David Brown Jr. was on the move early and often in his 27-point performance for St. Mary's against TechBoston at Salem State. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Cardinal Spellman 59, Bishop Stang 50 — The fourth-seeded Cardinals (15-4) stormed back from an 11-point halftime deficit against Catholic Central rival Stang (11-13) for the quarterfinal victory at Holbrook High.

“We put more fullcourt pressure on the ball in the second half and we had a little more patience on offense. We started taking the extra second after driving to the basket to slow it down and concentrate,” said Spellman coach Mike Perry, who notched his 601st career win.

Spellman started with a 10-0 run, sparked by De’anthony Amado (9 points) and Umarei Murray (10 points), who contributed all of their points in the second half. Jaydan Exalus had a team-leading 11 points and nine rebounds.

“It was a group effort, we had seven players score points for us in the second half,” said Perry, in his 43rd season and most recently directed Spellman to a state title in 2014. “Once we started taking our time and getting good shots, that was the difference.”

Division 4 State

Burke 68, Randolph 50 — The second-seeded Bulldogs (19-4) dominated the defending state champion with a suffocating defensive effort in the quarterfinal at Madison Park. Randolph (18-5) was unable to find its footing when it wasn’t in transition.

“Coach (Sean) Ryan keeps us to a standard of 52 points or lower,” said junior wing Jaeshawn Rogers. “If we aren’t succeeding to that, that means we’re doing something wrong. And if we are, that means we’re doing something right. And you see the results and we’re going to the Final 4.”

Burke sophomore Jaeden Roberts (game-high 24 points) nailed a 3-pointer in the first 10 seconds of play. That shot would be a sign of things to come as Roberts consistently found open spots in the defense at the rim, in the mid-range and behind the arc.

The Bulldogs never trailed after starting hot and quickly grabbing a 10-2 lead.

In the second quarter, Randolph cut the lead to 4 points with under two minutes remaining in the half. Burke ended the half on a 7-0 run to extend its lead to 11.

Burke senior Josh Jean-Charles, coming off a career-best game against Tyngsborough, picked up two quick fouls and never got into rhythm.

But junior Chris Cruz (9 points) came in and competed hard defensively, grabbing rebounds and deflecting passes while grabbing several offensive rebounds.

“I always say the position between both of them (Jean-Charles and Cruz) has to be really solid, whether it’s together or one player more than the other. Last game it was Josh. I really trust Chris. He doesn’t try to play outside his role. He rebounds. He moves the ball. I have two kids that are very good and I split their minutes,” said Ryan.

Junior forward Dylan Swinton paced Randolph with 16 points.

Burke will face Springfield International in the Division 4 Final Four.

Division 5 State

David Prouty 70, Roxbury Prep 42 — Cam Hoekstra (22 points), Braeden White (15 points), and Tyler Patchen (15 points) powered the second-seeded Panthers (24-0) to the quarterfinal victory in Spencer. Roxbury Prep, the 10th seed, finished 14-5.

Girls’ basketball

Division 4 State

Wahconah 55, Malden Catholic 48 — Trailing by 10 points with 5:30 to play, the third-seeded Warriors held No. 6 MC scoreless the rest of the way in a stunning quarterfinal turnaround in Dalton.

Wahconah coach Liz Kay called timeout after Mary Turco made 1 of 2 free throws to put the Lancers up 48-38. From there, Wahconah (20-3) forced seven turnovers, and when junior guard Olivia Gamberoni drove to the basket for a score with 2:23 left, the Warriors went ahead to stay at 49-48.

“We play a little better when we’re running and in transition. They really took that away from us today,” Malden Catholic coach Jay Keane said.

Gamberoni, a junior guard, had a career-high 32 points, 21 of them in the second half. She also had eight rebounds and eight steals. Liliana Martinez led Malden Catholic with 20 points, but only three in the fourth quarter.

Division 5 State

Hoosac Valley 59, Georgetown 52 — Taylor Garabedian (19 points) and Gabby Billetz (17) led the fourth-seeded Hurricanes (20-4) in a quarterfinal victory at Drury High in North Adams.

Tyler Amaral reported from Madison Park and Howard Herman from Dalton. Correspondent Colin Bannen also contributed to this story.