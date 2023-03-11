Garnet Hathaway scores winner as Bruins trip Red Wings

The two teams will meet again Sunday afternoon, this time in Detroit.

The Bruins (50-9-5) became the earliest NHL team to reach 50 victories in the 64th game of the season, rallying from a two-goal deficit after one period.

An early Saturday afternoon start appeared to catch the Bruins half asleep before they rallied to take a 3-2 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings.

Goals by Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron got the Bruins back in the game in the second period, and Garnet Hathaway scored the decider at 13:54 of the final period.

The Red Wings’ Andrew Copp converted shorthanded at 1:36 and Alex Chiasson at 4:32 on a power play in the opening period. Copp fired past Linus Ullmark stick side from the right circle in a two-on-one break 26 seconds after a Moritz Seider penalty. Chiasson upped the score to 2-0, redirecting David Perron’s drive from the point on a power play for his first goal in four games with the Red Wings. Perron was on the verge of making it a three-goal lead, but Dmitry Orlov recovered to catch him from behind midway through the period.

The Bruins, who were outshot, 15-10, in the first period, finally awakened late in the session. David Pastrnak and Bergeron attempts were saved, before Bergeron set up a power play off a rebound of a Connor Clifton drive, Robert Hagg penalized for hooking late in the period.

The Bruins blanked on two power plays in a 3:55 span of the first two periods but they gained momentum and outshot the Red Wings (29-27-9), 14-1, over the first 10 minutes of the second period.

The Bruins’ barrage finally paid off as Lindholm cut the deficit, slotting a shot with Pavel Zacha screening Magnus Hellberg at 12:43.

The Red Wings appeared to up the advantage, but had a goal nullified, Dylan Larkin penalized after swatting away David Krejci’s stick. Within 43 seconds, Bergeron equalized with his 24th goal of the season, redirecting from Jake DeBrusk on a power play at 14:11.

In the final period, Lindholm broke up a two-on-one and Ullmark preserved the tie, gloving a point-blanker from Chiasson before Hathaway finished a rebound at the back post off an A.J. Greer shot.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.