Jayson Tatum puts up big numbers in Atlanta to help the Celtics hold off the feisty Hawks

After a lengthy review, both players received technical fouls and Smart was ejected, putting a charge into the crowd. Young hit both free throws to pull his team within 6 points, but the Hawks could get no closer, as Boston held on for a 134-125 win, its second in a row.

Then Boston, which had been operating at an urgent, crisp pace throughout the game, began to slow things down a bit too early, and the offense hit a bit of a rut. And with the Hawks still lingering and 1:25 left, a slightly chaotic scene unfolded, with Marcus Smart and Atlanta star Trae Young tumbling to the floor after Smart confronted Young about being kicked in the groin area.

ATLANTA — For most of Saturday night, the Celtics were cruising through what appeared to be a simple win against a Hawks team that just could not stop them.

Jayson Tatum finished with 34 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown added 24 points and 7 assists. Young had 35 points and 13 assists for Atlanta.

The Celtics led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, and the ease with which they found open shots made it hard to believe they’d run into any trouble.

But prior to defeating the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, this team had coughed up double-digit leads in three consecutive losses. The start of the fourth quarter on Saturday night wasn’t exactly encouraging.

The Hawks pulled within 5 three times, but the Celtics always had an answer. A Tatum jumper. A Smart 3-pointer after he tipped out the offensive rebound. An Al Horford 3-pointer. The Celtics just had too much.

With Boston leading, 129-121, Young was fouled as he converted a runner, but it was ruled to have been committed on the floor. Smart appeared to take exception to being hit in the groin area, and when he confronted Young with his arm around his back, the two tumbled to the floor. The sides were separated before the incident escalated, but Smart was hit with the ejection, apparently for initiating the take-down.

After Young made the free throws, Tatum missed a 3-pointer with 1:04 left. Young had a good look at a 3-pointer that could have made it a one-possession game, but he missed that shot and a 5-footer that followed an offensive rebound. After another offensive rebound, Horford finished off the Hawks by swatting John Collins’ shot inside, leading to a Malcolm Brogdon dunk at the other end with 33.8 seconds left that made it 131-123.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Hawks took a quick 7-0 lead but couldn’t sustain it. It wasn’t because of their offense. Atlanta provided little resistance on the Celtics’ drives to the rim, and those easy layups were mixed in with scorching outside shooting. During one stretch, the Celtics made nine consecutive shots, including five 3-pointers. Tatum looked especially confident at the start. An early 3-pointer tends to give him a boost.

⋅ In the first quarter, Boston’s interior defense wasn’t great, either. The Hawks slid along the baseline for a couple of alley-oops and appeared to catch the Celtics off guard. Robert Williams would certainly help in this area, but Atlanta was 13 for 15 on 2-pointers in the opening quarter. Not great for Boston.

⋅ Blake Griffin was once again part of the eight-man rotation in the first half, with Grant Williams, Mike Muscala and Luke Kornet remaining on the bench. Griffin had a fine stint. He had two layups, three offensive rebounds, and took a charge against Young. Through three quarters, the Celtics outscored the Hawks by 10 points during Griffin’s 11:36 on the floor, and he ended the third with a blocked shot. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has insisted that these decisions are based on matchups, but there is little question that Williams is currently the odd man out.

⋅ The Hawks actually led, 38-37, after one quarter, but a lineup consisting of Tatum and mostly bench players gave Boston a jolt with a 14-2 run to start the second. There was a long stretch in which Tatum was playing all of the first quarter before sitting the start of the second, but recently he has returned to getting a brief first-quarter break instead. Mazzulla likes him anchoring these units, and Tatum and Sam Hauser, who was 3 for 3 from the 3-point line in the first half, seem to have a developing chemistry.

⋅ The Celtics had success consistently hunting matchups against Young, a poor defender. Even when he would simply show at the top of the key rather than making a full switch, this left the Hawks in scramble mode and the Celtics took advantage. One second-quarter sequence ended with an easy Tatum dunk. Young did have 17 points and 11 assists in the first half, though, so it’s a give-and-take.

