Needham and North Andover finish off the Final 4 in Division 1 boys’ basketball

In making the program’s first state semifinal appearance since 2017, Needham will play North Andover Tuesday night (6:30 p.m.) at Woburn High.

His second effort was the go-ahead basket for the fourth-seeded Needham boys’ basketball team in a thrilling 43-41 win over No. 5 Central Catholic Saturday night in a Division 1 state quarterfinal at Memorial Gymnasium.

Henry Bickford watched his initial put-back attempt fall off the rim and decided to try again. The 6-foot-5-inch forward leapt above a crowd of defenders, elevated his right arm, and tipped the ball off the iron and through the net with 29 seconds left.

“When I missed the first one, I was just like ‘I’m tall I can go up and get it again,’” said Bickford. “It was all about just staying with it and being strong.”

After Bickford’s bucket, Central Catholic called timeout and had a full shot clock to go for the equalizer or winner. The Raiders drew up a play for top scorer Joey Hart (14 points), but Needham shut down his driving lane. Hart kicked it out to Markys Bridgewater and his 3-pointer slid off the front rim.

Central (17-7) had one last glimmer of hope when Marcus Rivera corralled the offensive rebound, dribbled back to the left wing, and launched a triple at the buzzer. But the shot was no good and the Needham student section promptly stormed the hosts’ floor.

“I thought about calling a timeout when Marcus had the ball,” said Central coach Mark Dunham. “I figured that was going to be the shot that fell. It didn’t go in but I’m so proud he took that shot. If that’s how we’re going to go out, I’m happy with that.”

Needham trailed 41-37 with two minutes left when junior point guard Brian Cloonan (15 points, 5 rebounds) drove the left lane and scooped a layup off the glass. On the next possession, Cloonan baited a defender and rifled a pass down low to Noah Goldstein for a layup, tying the game at 41-41.

Cloonan drove the lane again on the winning sequence, but his shot hit the backboard. Bickford (14 points) was there to clean up the miss, capping a 6-0 closing run and sending the Rockets back to a state semifinal in a defensive slugfest.

“It’s all the next play mentality that we’ve had all season,” Needham coach Paul Liner said. “We’ve been in these situations before and our schedule helped us in those moments. It’s the best culture team we’ve ever had. This is another goal we’ve checked off and it’s just great.”

North Andover 47, Waltham 46 — Zach Wolinski made one thing clear in the fourth quarter — he isn’t ready for the Scarlet Knights’ tournament run to be over.

The junior scored 14 of his game-high 25 points in the final frame of the quarterfinal, powering ninth-seeded North Andover past visiting Waltham, the 17th seed.

“[The tournament run] has been unbelievable,” Wolinski said. “I never want this to end. I wish this could be all year.”

Wolinski, who also added eight rebounds, started the fourth with a jumper in the lane for the Scarlet Knights (16-7), then hit a step-back 3-pointer after shaking a defender. He followed with a 3-point play, then another jumper to push the lead to 4. His final act was sinking a pair of free throws to preserve a two-possession lead.

Though the Hawks (19-5) made it interesting with a late 3 from senior Ian LaForest (15 points), their final shot at the buzzer hit the off the back rim.

There were 15 lead changes, but the last came early in the fourth. From there, Wolinski and the Scarlet Knights pulled ahead, fending off the Hawks at every turn. Even when Waltham tied the game with under three minutes to go, sophomore Niko Catalano (8 points) stepped up with two free throws to put North Andover ahead for good.

“We’ve just got to keep the train rolling,” North Andover coach Paul Tanglis said. “This is just so much fun, this crowd was electric, and we get to play another day.”

Junior Steph Barnes led Waltham with 17 points.