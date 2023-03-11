Your Patriots free agency primer: Who could walk, what they need, and players to know

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 15, and the Patriots have a number of position groups that could use an upgrade. The national headlines will come within the quarterback market, as a number of players could join new teams.

NFL free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15, when the 2023 league year begins. But the official tampering period begins at noon ET on Monday, March 13.

The tampering period exists to allow teams to begin contract negotiations with players who will be come free agents at the end of the 2022 league year. Contracts cannot be signed until 4 p.m. on March 15, when free agency officially begins.

Bill Belichick will want to improve on a disappointing 8-9 campaign. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

How should the Patriots approach each position in free agency?

The one certainty when NFL free agency begins: Changes are coming to the Patriots.

A team that finished 8-9 needs several upgrades on offense and has a few holes to fill on defense. The Patriots have at least $30 million in salary-cap space, seventh-most in the NFL, and they will likely have more assuming they release a handful of veterans.

Here is Ben Volin’s look at their roster and where they are likely going in 2023, based on an analysis of their contracts and discussions with league sources last week at the NFL Combine.

Damien Harris may have played his last game in a Patriots uniform, as New England has shifted many of the No. 1 snaps to Rhamondre Stevenson. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Which Patriots players are free agents?

New England has 16 “in-house” free agents, now that Devin McCourty has decided to retire after 13 seasons and Raekwon McMillan has been re-signed.

Jim McBride makes a prediction on what the Patriots will do with each.

▪ WR Nelson Agholor

2022 salary cap hit: $14,882,345

Agholor, 30, never caught on here after signing a whopper of a contract in 2021. He will be looking for a new deal to prove he can still produce, but it won’t come from the Patriots.

▪ CB Myles Bryant

2022 salary cap hit: $895,000

The only restricted free agent on New England’s docket, Bryant has consistently improved every season. He moved into Jones’s slot role this year and made some nice plays as well as some mistakes. He is on the right trajectory, and he’ll be back.

▪ OT Yodny Cajuste

2022 salary cap hit: $1,030,545

Injuries have dogged Cajuste since he was drafted in 2019, limiting him to just 17 games. Still, Cajuste, 27, has shown flashes, and since he knows the Patriots program, a low-cost, one-year deal to finally prove he can be a consistent contributor makes sense.

▪ OT Marcus Cannon

2022 salary cap hit: $751,111

Signed off the street in September, Cannon quickly rounded into form and performed better than anyone could have expected, first at jumbo tight end and then supplanting Wynn at right tackle. A concussion prematurely ended the feel-good return for Cannon, 35. Retirement is a possibility, but judging by how excited he was to be back, a one-year deal as a depth player and mentor would work.

▪ LS Joe Cardona

2022 salary cap hit: $1,333,000

A torn ligament in his foot snapped Cardona’s 140-game ironman streak late last season, but the 30-year-old lieutenant in the Naval reserves almost certainly will be back to start a new one.

▪ DT Carl Davis

2022 salary cap hit: $1,047,500

He quietly put together a solid season in the rotation with Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Christian Barmore. For Davis, 31, the good times will continue to roll in New England in 2023.

▪ Cody Davis

2022 salary cap hit: $2,330,000

An elite contributor in all phases of the kicking game, Davis, 33, missed most of the season after tearing an ACL in Cleveland. His absence was felt. Davis is well-respected and admired by the staff and his teammates. A return engagement is all but certain.

▪ DT Daniel Ekuale

2022 salary cap hit: $1,002,777

Another inside beast, Ekuale, 29, probably could start for a lot of teams, and he likely will seek an opportunity to do just that.

▪ G/C James Ferentz

2022 salary cap hit: $895,000

The Patriots love Ferentz and Ferentz loves playing here. The 34-year-old offers great depth at multiple positions. He’ll be back.

▪ RB Damien Harris

2022 salary cap hit: $1,186,534

Harris ran for just over 2,000 yards in four seasons in which he battled multiple injuries. With Rhamondre Stevenson now the lead dog in the pack and young pups Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris in the New England pipeline, Damien, 26, will find more carries and more money in a new location.

Jonathan Jones stepped in admirably after the departures of J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ CB Jonathan Jones

2022 salary cap hit: $7,701,098

Long a stellar special teamer and sterling slot corner, Jones added boundary corner to his résumé last season, and to no one’s surprise he was really good, often shadowing opponents’ top targets. Oh sure, he took some learning lumps, but overall, he was better than most. The Patriots know how valuable he is, and the guess is that Jones, 29, stays on a solid deal.

▪ WR Jakobi Meyers

2022 salary cap hit: $3,986,000

The Patriots’ leading receiver three seasons running, Meyers, 26, is at the top of a comparatively thin list of available veteran pass catchers. He’s reliable on the field (he built rapports with Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Mac Jones) and accountable in the locker room. The franchise tag (nearly $20 million for one year) is unlikely. What is likely is a four-year deal worth north of $50 million, which likely means an address change.

▪ S Jabrill Peppers

2022 salary cap hit: $1,725,000

Peppers brought a lot of intangibles and a lot of pain in his first year in New England. A physically punishing player who showed energy and versatility, Peppers, 27, could expand his role even more with a year of the system under his belt. A multiyear deal to stick around seems practical.

▪ DB Joejuan Williams

2022 salary cap hit: $2,108,482

Missed 2022 with a shoulder injury. Exquisite athleticism never translated to New England’s scheme, whether it was at corner or safety. Williams, 25, wasn’t a special teams contributor, either. A change of scenery could spark his career.

▪ LB Mack Wilson

2022 salary cap hit: $2,540,000

Though Wilson, 25, started the year strong, his snaps dwindled to the point where he didn’t play a single defensive snap over the final five weeks. He will seek a spot in a defense that more suits his skills.

▪ OT Isaiah Wynn

2022 salary cap hit: $10,413,000

Wynn consistently flashed one of the biggest smiles in the locker room over his first four seasons at One Patriot Place, but that grin was rarely seen in 2022. Though Wynn, 27, denied that the switch from left to right tackle bothered him, it was hard not to connect the dots. He’ll be toeing the line somewhere else in 2023.

What the Patriots need in free agency

The Patriots have two big needs to fill in free agency: receiver and tackle. Nicole Yang runs through all their needs at each position.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will be available in free agency, coming off a Super Bowl win with the Chiefs. Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Receiver

For the 2023 season — a pivotal third year for Mac Jones and his looming fifth-year option — New England has the following receivers under contract: DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon, and Lynn Bowden.

The 2023 free agent class doesn’t feature as much star power as 2024 will, so any big splash will have to come via trade.

Jakobi Meyers

New England’s best option is an internal one. After arriving in Foxborough as an undrafted rookie four years ago, Meyers has established himself as a consistent, productive receiver and popular third-down target. He finished each of the past three seasons as the Patriots’ leader in receiving yards and targets.

Although Meyers lacks the explosiveness of an elite No. 1 receiver, his stats, dependability, and character back up his value. It’s easy to build a case for why the Patriots should re-sign him. Meyers, who will turn 27 in November, has expressed his desire to stay in New England. He has a strong relationship with Jones and seems pleased with his role.

The question is: How much are the Patriots willing to pay him?

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster is a versatile veteran coming off a strong bounce-back season.

On a one-year prove-it deal with the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes on 101 targets (77.2 percent catch rate) for 933 yards and 3 touchdowns during the regular season. He averaged 9.2 yards per target, lining up both in the slot and on the outside.

Smith-Schuster, who turns 27 in November, should have some gas left in the tank. But can he achieve that level of production in an environment without quarterback Patrick Mahomes and go-to guy Travis Kelce?

Allen Lazard

At 6 feet 5 inches, Lazard would be the tallest receiver in New England. His size facilitates a large contested-catch radius, physical style of play, and strong blocking ability.

Lazard, who turns 28 in December, is coming off his best statistical season in Green Bay: 60 receptions on 100 targets (60 percent catch rate) for 788 yards and 6 touchdowns. Three-quarters of his catches converted for a first down. He would help stretch the field as a vertical threat, perhaps stepping in for Nelson Agholor, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Other options

With Meyers, Smith-Schuster, and Lazard as the headlining names, this year’s free agent class of wide receivers is undoubtedly rather weak.

Other options include: Darius Slayton and Richie James (New York Giants), Mack Hollins (Las Vegas), Parris Campbell (Indianapolis), Noah Brown (Dallas), Olamide Zaccheaus (Atlanta), Juwan Johnson (New Orleans), DJ Chark (Detroit), Greg Dortch (Arizona), Trent Sherfield (Miami), and Scotty Miller (Tampa Bay).

Tackle

Mike McGlinchey started all 17 games for the 49ers last season. Chris Unger/Getty

The Patriots will have at least one opening on their offensive line: Tackle Isaiah Wynn, drafted in the first round in 2018, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Based on how Wynn’s tenure in New England ended — with disgruntlement and underachievement — a return does not seem likely.

The team already locked up one option, re-signing 30-year-old Conor McDermott. After the Patriots signed him off the Jets’ practice squad last November, McDermott earned an important role down the stretch. He could continue to start next season, but the Patriots should upgrade.

Let’s take a look at some options:

Mike McGlinchey

The 28-year-old, drafted ninth overall in 2018, started all 17 games for the 49ers last season. In five years in San Francisco, McGlinchey finished three without missing a game. A knee injury sidelined him for four games in 2019, while a torn quadriceps ended his 2021 season in Week 9.

With McGlinchey listed at 6 feet 8 inches and 310 pounds, and current left tackle Trent Brown also at 6-8, the ends of New England’s line would boast formidable size.

Initial projections have McGlinchey earning up to $15 million annually over four years.

Kaleb McGary

If McGlinchey’s market is too competitive, the Patriots could turn to McGary, a durable 6-6 starter who has missed just three starts over four seasons in Atlanta. McGary, drafted 31st overall in 2019, would still command a multiyear commitment and strong payday, with initial projections up to $12.5 million annually over four seasons.

Andre Dillard

A cheaper possibility is Dillard, who was drafted 22nd overall in 2019 but ended up starting just nine games over four seasons in Philadelphia. Dillard missed the entire 2020 season with a torn biceps and started 2022 on injured reserve with a broken forearm. Injuries weren’t the only factor affecting Dillard’s playing time, however, as Jordan Mailata beat him out for the starting job.

If the Patriots want someone they know ...

Coach Bill Belichick seems to be fond of familiar personnel, so the Patriots could stick with players they know. Yodny Cajuste, their third-round pick in 2019, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He played in a career-high 10 games last season, starting three.

Cameron Fleming, New England’s fourth-round pick in 2014, also is available. After spending his first four seasons as a backup with the Patriots, Fleming played two seasons for the Cowboys and one for the Giants before landing in Denver. Last season, he earned a starting role for just the second time in his career.

Kelvin Beachum does not have any ties to the Patriots organization, but he did play college football at SMU for Adrian Klemm, one of the new additions to New England’s coaching staff. Beachum has played for four teams over his 11-year career, most recently starting all 17 games for Arizona last season.

If the Patriots want a Super Bowl LVII champion …

Both of Kansas City’s tackles, Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, are set to become unrestricted free agents. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said general manager Brett Veach will “surely make a strong attempt” to keep both, so prying one away may be a tough task.

Wylie is far more obtainable than Brown, who may not hit the open market and would command a hefty contract. Brown turned down a six-year, $139 million extension before the 2022 season, and played last year on the franchise tag — a one-year deal worth $16.7 million. Kansas City could tag him once again during the 14-day window that opened Tuesday.

Any team interested in signing the 26-year-old Brown would have to offer a long-term contract with an annual value north of $23 million, which would make him the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.

Wylie, on the other hand, would be more affordable. After going undrafted in 2017, Wylie spent his rookie season on various practice squads. He signed with the Chiefs for the 2018 season and eventually earned a starting role, playing both guard and tackle over the next five years.

Initial projections have Wylie earning $5 million-$8 million annually over three seasons.

Defense

The Patriots’ defense could largely stay intact for next season, with just eight players set to become unrestricted free agents. Let’s take a look at possible free agents who could help the defense:

Cornerbacks

If the Patriots want to invest more in the position — especially if they do not re-sign Jonathan Jones — they could make a splash by acquiring Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean or Philadelphia’s James Bradberry. Initial projections have each player earning at least $15 million annually over three years. Dean, 26, is three years younger than Bradberry, but both have stayed healthy over their careers.

Emmanuel Moseley is another talented name on the market in a similar price range, though San Francisco has expressed interest in bringing him back. Moseley, who turns 27 in March, suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 last season.

In the next tier, the Patriots could sign 28-year-old Cameron Sutton, who is projected to make $7.6 million annually over three years. Sutton, a 2017 third-round pick out of Tennessee, led Pittsburgh with 16 deflected passes last season and had three interceptions.

Safety

Jordan Poyer has been a captain for the Bills for three seasons. Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Jordan Poyer, whom the team knows as a divisional foe, would be an enticing option. Poyer, 31, has been a captain for three seasons in Buffalo, in addition to earning other performance accolades (first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl). In 12 games last season, he intercepted four passes, forced a fumble, and registered 63 tackles, including four for loss.

Two younger options include Cincinnati’s Jessie Bates III and Kansas City’s Juan Thornhill. Bates would be the far more expensive, with initial projections slating his value at $14 million annually. Thornhill, a two-time Super Bowl champion and 2019 second-round pick, might make more sense cost-wise.

Linebackers

Tennessee’s David Long Jr., Atlanta’s Rashaan Evans, and Indianapolis’s Bobby Okereke have the potential to be major contributors. All would be affordable. Evans, a 2018 first-round pick out of Alabama, started his career in Tennessee playing for Mike Vrabel, while Long has played his entire NFL career for Vrabel.

Familiar face Elandon Roberts also is available, if the Patriots have interest in bringing back their former captain on a cap-friendly contract.

Defensive linemen

New England’s defensive line seems to be in good hands with Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, and Davon Godchaux, but there are multiple possibilities if they want to add another potential starter.

San Francisco’s Samson Ebukam, Sheldon Rankins of the Jets, and A’Shawn Robinson of the Rams are under 30 years old and expected to garner $7 million-$8 million annually. They started for their respective teams last season, and would help fortify New England’s run defense.

Offense

The failed experiment of promoting Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as offensive leaders may cloud the evaluation of the Patriots’ roster, but there are still obvious areas for improvement.

Running back

Rhamondre Stevenson is clearly the team’s lead back after his breakout 1,000-yard sophomore season. Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, who flashed in their limited opportunities at the end of the regular season, may be in line for more carries if the Patriots do not re-sign Damien Harris.

Stevenson led the Patriots backfield in receptions (69) and targets (88) last year, but the Patriots could still use a traditional third-down back à la James White. Ty Montgomery, who played in Week 1 before going on season-ending injured reserve, could fill that role internally, but if they want to look externally, the Patriots could consider 30-year-old Jerick McKinnon, who caught 56 passes for 512 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Chiefs last season.

Should the Patriots part ways with Harris, affordable options for an experienced back include Samaje Perine and Jeff Wilson. Both players are 27 years old and hold a projected market value around $3 million annually. Perine also boasts experience in the passing game. If the Patriots want to spend a bit more, they could pursue Kareem Hunt or Devin Singletary, who would both also serve as options in the passing game.

For New England to move forward with just Stevenson, Strong, Montgomery, and Kevin Harris, the organization would have to feel quite bullish about the potential of the rookie duo. It seems more likely that the Patriots will add a player to the mix.

Fullback

If New England chooses to revive the position under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Jakob Johnson is available as a free agent. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract to play for Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas last season, appearing in all 17 games.

The Patriots are also playing a game in Johnson’s native Germany next season.

Tight end

The Patriots already have plenty of money tied up at tight end, with Jonnu Smith ($17.2 million) and Hunter Henry ($15.5 million) carrying the team’s second- and third-highest salary cap numbers this season.

New England could release Henry, which would create $5 million and save $10 million against the cap. But he has been the far more productive player between the two. Releasing Smith does not make as much sense financially. Even if they do so after June 1, Smith would still carry $12.7 million in dead money and only open $4.6 million against the cap.

The team is probably better off hoping O’Brien’s scheme can generate more production.

Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington are also available on the practice squad, but the Patriots could still use an additional depth piece at the position. Not many of the available free agents make sense because of the high price tags.

Anthony Firkser, who played at Harvard, or Tommy Sweeney, who played at Boston College, are among the cheaper possibilities. But it would make more sense to draft a tight end, especially given the fact that Henry is in the final year of his contract.

Quarterback

The Patriots have three quarterbacks under contract for the 2023 season: Mac Jones as the expected starter, Bailey Zappe as the backup, and Brian Hoyer as the veteran third-stringer.

It would not make sense to bring in a free agent quarterback, unless the 37-year-old Hoyer decides to retire and forgo the last season of his two-year deal. The Patriots may bring in an extra passer during training camp, but a notable free agent signing would be surprising.

What are the biggest national storylines?

How will the quarterback market shake out?

The NFL quarterback market this offseason should come with seatbelts. It’s going to be spinning furiously for about half of the league. Ben Volin runs thorough some options:

▪ Aaron Rodgers: Jets (trade). I wrestle with this one, because I would bet Rodgers doesn’t really want to leave Green Bay and start over with a new team. And it’s really hard to see him retiring and walking away from $59 million guaranteed. But now Rodgers can tell that the Packers really don’t want him back and are ready for Jordan Love.

The Jets look like the only realistic landing spot. The Packers may have to eat a good chunk of that guaranteed money to facilitate a trade.

▪ Jimmy Garoppolo: Raiders. Despite yet another injury, Garoppolo still had a great 11-game season for the 49ers (103.0 passer rating), is only 31, and would be a good fit for teams like the Falcons, Commanders, and Buccaneers. The Titans are intriguing, given Garoppolo’s ties to new general Ran Carthon, who was in San Francisco from 2017-22.

But I see Garoppolo reuniting with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas to be the veteran seat-warmer while the Raiders groom a young QB. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Raiders sign Jarrett Stidham to be Garoppolo’s backup.

▪ Ryan Tannehill: Falcons (trade). The Titans are holding a much-needed fire sale, and a trade would shed Tannehill’s $27 million salary while saving nearly $18 million on the cap. The Jets make a lot of sense if they don’t go for Rodgers, and I’m sure the Commanders would love Tannehill.

But a reunion with coach Arthur Smith, Tannehill’s former offensive coordinator, makes the most sense and would help the Falcons become playoff contenders.

▪ Jacoby Brissett: Buccaneers. His role in the NFL is seemingly to wander from city to city, playing for whichever team doesn’t have a starting quarterback. The Cardinals make sense, but I see Brissett, a Florida native, picking the Bucs, who have only Kyle Trask under contract.

▪ Matt Ryan: Commanders. They have only Sam Howell under contract, but no quarterback worth his salt wants to go to Washington, and the Commanders aren’t in a great spot to draft one with the 16th pick. Instead, Ron Rivera talks himself into signing Ryan.

▪ Marcus Mariota: Cardinals. They need a quarterback as Kyler Murray returns from an ACL surgery and Colt McCoy deals with an undisclosed injury. Mariota and his mobility make sense.

▪ Teddy Bridgewater: Broncos. Sean Payton has always had an affinity for Bridgewater, and the Broncos need a competent backup in case they bench Wilson for financial reasons at some point.

▪ Baker Mayfield: Titans. Malik Willis probably isn’t ready to start if the Titans trade Tannehill, the 11th pick might not be good enough to get a QB, and the rebuilding Titans don’t want to trade up and give up picks. So bringing in a low-cost option like Mayfield for a year is the answer.

▪ C.J. Stroud: Texans. Nick Caserio should be content to sit back and take whichever QB falls to him at No. 2, which right now looks like Stroud, arguably the smoothest passer in the draft.

▪ Anthony Richardson: Raiders. His completion percentage last year was abysmal (52.4), and he is a major project. That said, his athleticism and potential are off the charts, and McDaniels will make sure he gives Richardson all of the time he needs by putting Garoppolo and Stidham ahead of him. Richardson’s fit with the Raiders is too perfect not to happen.

What’s going on with Lamar Jackson?

The fact that the Ravens placed the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson last week was hardly surprising. The sides had been barreling toward that outcome for the past year as Jackson covets a long-term, fully-guaranteed deal, and the Ravens don’t.

But the final outcome was still unexpected. The Ravens opted for the nonexclusive franchise tag over the exclusive one, allowing Jackson to shop his services to the highest bidder (in exchange for two first-round picks to Baltimore) and creating the real possibility that Jackson will no longer be a Raven.

Read more here.

Other things to know

▪ The Patriots have 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft now that compensatory selections have been doled out. Here’s a rundown.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride. Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.