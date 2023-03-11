Northeastern women’s hockey, backed by scoring depth, beats Yale to reach third straight Frozen Four

Using four different goal scorers and a 38-save performance by Gwyneth Philips, No. 5 Northeastern defeated No. 4 Yale, 4-1, to earn its 22nd straight win and third consecutive trip to the Frozen Four.

But the Huskies had one difference that set them apart: scoring depth.

Northeastern and Yale entered their NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey quarterfinal matchup Saturday with many similarities: two of the nation’s leading goaltenders, some of this season’s most prolific goal scorers, and the two best records in college hockey.

“We have a very deep roster,” said captain Alina Mueller. “When we need the third line to score, our third line scores, and when we need our first line to score, our first line scores. We’re very well coached, and we have Gwyneth in net. If we didn’t have her, we wouldn’t have 22 straight.”

The first period was full of back-and-forth play, with Northeastern (34-2-1) outshooting the Bulldogs, 12-10. Yale’s shots were of better quality, and the period resulted in Philips asking her teammates to help her out moving forward.

“I told the team between periods that I was having a tough time covering pucks,” said Philips. “I asked them to do what they could to pick up sticks and clear the puck, and they did, and eventually it got a little better.”

Early in the second, Yale (28-4-1) peppered Philips again and had a shot ring the post. The Huskies had had enough, and it was a freshman who took the initiative to step up and turn things around.

Four minutes into the frame, Skylar Irving sent a diagonal pass to rookie Lily Shannon, who dodged Yale goalie Pia Dukaric and scored to give Northeastern a 1-0 lead.

“I thought (Shannon) had a great game today all around, not just the goal,” said Huskies coach Dave Flint. “For a freshman to step up in a pressure situation like today, answering with a big goal. That wasn’t an easy goal. She got the puck on her stick tight, and she had to get around the goalie quick. When she scored that goal, everyone relaxed a bit and it gave them a shot of confidence.”

Shortly after Shannon’s goal, Yale thought it had tied the game off a Naomi Boucher shot, but it was disallowed because of a high stick.

Northeastern came out of the second intermission renewed. Knowing they had dodged some close Yale chances, they the Huskies took the ice with speed and determination. Mueller opened the third period with a Grade A opportunity denied by Dukaric, followed by another from Peyton Anderson. The Huskies’ relentlessness set up their second goal of the game. Defender Megan Carter sent the puck flying in from the blue line, and Chloe Aurard tipped it into the net to put Northeastern up, 2-0, 2:27 in.

After Philips withstood a flurry of shots, Mueller scored her 27th goal of the season off a back-and-forth with linemate Maureen Murphy, putting the Huskies up, 3-1, with a little over ten minutes left in the game.

Yale took possession and peppered Philips for much of the second half of the third. It resulted in an Anna Bargman goal with less than five minutes remaining. The Bulldogs maintained that control and tried to claw back, pulling Dukaric with 1:57 left. A tripping call on Northeastern’s Maude Poulin-Labelle seconds later gave Yale a six-on-four advantage.

Philips wasn’t going to let Yale get any closer. With :54 seconds to go, she snagged a Charlotte Welch shot with her glove to deny any further comeback. Seconds later, Murphy scored an empty-netter to solidify the win.

After the game, Yale coach Mark Bolding was hurting from his team’s loss, especially after Dukaric’s 26-save performance. Still, he expressed his desire to see Northeastern finally reach the top at the Frozen Four, which starts Friday in Duluth, Minn. After the Huskies lost the title game in overtime in 2021 and the semifinal in double overtime in 2022, much of women’s college hockey is hoping the Huskies can finally climb the summit and become the first East Coast team since Clarkson in 2018 to win the national title.

“I’d love to see them go and rock it,” said Bolding. “They are a good team. If not us, then let’s go Huskies.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.