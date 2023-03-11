Saturday’s spring training report: Chris Sale, Kenley Jansen look good

BREAKDOWN: The Red Sox dropped their second straight game, but came away with some promising developments. Chris Sale went three shutout frames, allowing one single and striking out five. The only damage against Kenley Jansen in his 1⅓ innings was a solo homer; he struck out two.

“He pounded the strike zone with good stuff. Great tempo,” manager Alex Cora said.

NEXT: The Red Sox will have a split squad Sunday, facing the Yankees at home and the Orioles on the road. Tanner Houck takes the ball at JetBlue Park, and Kutter Crawford will pitch in Sarasota. Everyday players will stay in Fort Myers, where the game will be on both NESN+ and WEEI.

