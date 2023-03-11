With Izzy Adams starring in lead role, Walpole girls’ basketball stays on point in Division 2 quarterfinal win

The Bay State Herget MVP as a sophomore, the dynamic point guard led the top-seeded Walpole girls’ basketball team with 15 points and made play after play to keep the lead in a 59-42 Division 2 quarterfinal victory over Pentucket at Framingham High Friday night.

FRAMINGHAM — A pass half the length of the court that led to a transition bucket. A key deflection to prevent a breakaway. A team-leading 10 second-half points.

“She sees the court as well as anyone I’ve ever coached,” said eight-year Walpole coach Dave Wall. “She can handle, she’s quick, and she can shoot a little bit. She’s the total package as a point guard.”

When eighth-seeded Pentucket (19-5) started the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run, senior Grace Ryan got on the board with a 3, and Adams got behind the defense on a break for a short-distance bucket.

“It felt great,” Adams said. “When they’re going on a run, everyone starts to get a bit nervous and panic, and I tell everyone to just relax, I try to calm down all my teammates because I know what they can do.”

Walpole (21-2), hoping to earn its first title since 2004, was determined to get off to a quicker start than its past two games, and senior Catie Hurley was up to the task, with 10 of her 13 points in the first half, many of which on put-back opportunities.

“I knew going into it that I would be a little taller,” said the 5-foot-11 captain. “Let’s get working, trying to do what I do best and that’s rebounding.”

The Timberwolves will face No. 5 Foxborough in the semifinals, their first under Wall as coach.

“It felt really good [to win],” Adams said. “Last year we lost in the [Round of] 8. We knew coming into this how big a game this was.”

Abigail Dube had a game-high 16 points for Pentucket.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.