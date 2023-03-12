Every dress, every tux, all at once. On the Oscar carpet, a display of fashion as diverse as the nominees.

The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actress is such a national treasure (yes, I went there) that she could have walked the carpet in an ill-fitting tracksuit and fuzzy slippers, and we’d still be in love. Instead, she sparkled in a romantic Dolce & Gabbana gown studded with white and silver crystals. The nude, floor-length frock hinted at old Hollywood, perhaps a nod to mom Janet Leigh, but with the avant-garde touch of exterior boning in the corset. Curtis was unaware that this year’s Oscars carpet would be champagne instead of red. She poked fun at herself on Twitter , writing, ”Oscars, their carpet is going to match my drapes.”

Advertisement

Harry Shum Jr. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP

BEST MALE SASH, EVER

Harry Shum Jr.

In the past, Oscar gasps and gulps were reserved for women storming the carpet in exaggerated mermaid silhouettes or gowns with racy back cleavage. But “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” actor Harry Shum Jr. (minus Raccacoonie) arrived in a wholly unique, crisply-tailored, asymmetrical Adeam white tux with navy piping. But it was the length of the jacket — somewhere between a mourning coat and a minidress — and the sash (technically an obi), that truly elevated the look. The East-meets-West mash-up was the most groundbreaking look of the night.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Sandra Oh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Mike Coppola/Getty

BEST EXAMPLE OF CARPET NOT MATCHING DRAPES

Sandra Oh

There were several smart sartorial choices on the champagne carpet (can we just call it a red carpet?) and far too many safe choices. And then there was Sandra Oh. She deserves credit for her bold choice of color. No one else attempted this yellow-orange hue. But the color couldn’t save the look. Oh was swimming in her Giambattista Valli, gown. More accurately, she was drowning in it. The batwing sleeves, along with all of that gathered fabric, gave the illusion that Oh was running late, grabbed several sets of curtains from the set of “The Partridge Family,” belted said curtains, and then tried to distract anyone from noticing she was wearing curtains with a statement necklace.

Advertisement

Angela Bassett arrives at the Oscars. Emma McIntyre/Getty

SHE DID THE BEST DRESSED THING

Angela Bassett

There was so much white, black, and silver — otherwise known as “not really colors” — on a carpet that also had barely any color that Angela Bassett’s vivid purple Moschino gown was the fashion equivalent of an espresso shot. The lovely lavender was a welcome change in the sea of white gowns worn by Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Halle Berry, and about 30 other actresses. All of those lovely and safe dresses simply faded into the pale carpet. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star not only went risky with color, but she also pulled off a challenging silhouette: a mermaid-style gown with a train that fanned out from a riot of ruching.

Cate Blanchett arrives at the Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty

BEST EXAMPLE OF LESS IS MORE

Cate Blanchett

Of course Cate Blanchett would be the actress who arrived at the Oscars in the most sophisticated dress of the night. Whereas other actresses opted for frills, lace, and tulle with strapless or plunging necklines, Blanchett wore what could best be described as a power gown. Her silk, custom Louis Vuitton, sans embellishments, was the definition of sartorial power. Her only conceit to the (unspoken) requirement of revealing skin at the ceremony were the slits in the topaz sleeves of her gown. Even the color combination of deep blue and black (with shoulder pads!) said, “If I don’t win this award, I’m taking you all down with me!”

Advertisement

Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

BEST DRESSED, RUNNER-UP

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman consistently arrives on the red carpet in a dress that screams “born too late.” Every year she captures old Hollywood glamour in Giorgio Armani, modernizes it, and then struts along, knowing that she nailed it. Other actresses are often unsteady in their fashion. You can see the terror on their faces. But not Kidman. Her heavily embellished black custom gown was almost sinister, the massive black sequined blooms kept her squarely in glamorous territory.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.