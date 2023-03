Celebrities have started to arrive at the 2023 Oscars Sunday evening, hosted at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

This year, spectators may notice that the red carpet is actually champagne-colored. It’s the first time in 62 years the ceremony took a break with tradition of the bright red rug.

Here’s a look at the stars as they arrive. The Academy Awards begin at 8 p.m. EST.