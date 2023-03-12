In ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue, Jenna Ortega says she’s not as ‘twisted’ as her roles suggest

The Oscars are on Sunday, and a pair of red-carpet hosts (Heidi Gardner and Marcello Hernández) are chatting with celebrities such Mike Tyson (Kenan Thompson), head of security, and an enthusiastic Jamie Lee Curtis (Chloe Fineman). George Santos (Bowen Yang) also makes an appearance.

On March 11, “Saturday Night Live” featured Jenna Ortega, current Hollywood it girl of “Wednesday” fame. The 1975, known for their No. 1 album “I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It,” was the night’s musical guest. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

Advertisement

Ortega, dressed in all black for her opening monologue with a red flower in her lapel, told audience members she wasn’t as “dark and twisted” as the roles she’s taken and took viewers back to her first TV appearance. First-time host Ortega, 20, also said she was the youngest host so far this season. “SNL” alum Fred Armisen, who appeared in an episode of “Wednesday” as Uncle Fester, giddily shared the stage.

On to some of the sketches

West Grove High goes head to head against a school for kids with “extraordinary” and (poorly controlled) abilities in an academics game show.

There’s another reboot of “The Parent Trap” and an actress (Ortega), playing the part of both twins, shoots with a crew member (Armisen) when her body double isn’t available. His creative contributions are questionable.

An MTV show that airs cringeworthy videos gets a dose of horror from a guest (Ortega).

Three guys go on a great American road trip with Jenna Ortega to help her decompress from her sudden fame.

Lawyers (Ortega, Yang, Fineman, Devon Walker) bring in a local band (Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson) to come up with a jingle to transform their clunky phone number into something catchier.

Advertisement

A couple (Ortega, Hernández) has an intense talk about their future together while an equally intense scene plays out at the Waffle House behind them.

A young woman (Ortega) has been possessed by a demon, but it’s no match for Mrs. Shaw, the no-nonsense crossing guard (Ego Nwodim) who lives upstairs and just wants to get some sleep.

The musical performances

On a stage outfitted like a living room, The 1975 performed “I’m In Love With You” and “Oh Caroline.”