See the running list of 2023 Oscar winners (and nominees)

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated March 12, 2023, 4 minutes ago
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday.Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Winners of the 95th annual Academy Awards are being announced Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Here’s a running list of winners and nominees.


Best supporting actress

  • Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Hong Chau, “The Whale”
  • Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actor

  • Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”
  • Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”
  • Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”
  • Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best animated feature

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “The Sea Beast”
  • “Turning Red”

Best picture

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Tár”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”
  • “Women Talking”

Best actor

  • Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
  • Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Austin Butler, “Elvis”
  • Bill Nighy, “Living”
  • Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Best actress

  • Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
  • Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
  • Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”
  • Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
  • Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best director

  • Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
  • Todd Field, “Tár”
  • Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”


International film

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
  • “Argentina, 1985″ (Argentina)
  • “Close” (Belgium)
  • “EO” (Poland)
  • “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)


Original screenplay

  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Tár”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”

Adapted screenplay

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • “Living”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Women Talking”

Visual effects

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Original score

  • Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
  • Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Original song

  • “Applause,” from “Tell It Like a Woman”
  • “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”
  • “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Documentary feature

  • “All That Breathes”
  • “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
  • “Fire of Love”
  • “A House Made of Splinters”
  • “Navalny”

Documentary short subject

  • “The Elephant Whisperers”
  • “Haulout”
  • “How Do You Measure a Year?”
  • “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
  • “Stranger at the Gate”

Cinematography

  • James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Darius Khondj, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
  • Mandy Walker, “Elvis”
  • Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”
  • Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár”

Costume design

  • “Babylon”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Animated short

  • “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
  • “The Flying Sailor”
  • “Ice Merchants”
  • “My Year of Dicks”
  • “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it”

Live action short

  • “An Irish Goodbye”
  • “Ivalu”
  • “Le Pupille”
  • “Night Ride”
  • “The Red Suitcase”

Film editing

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Tár”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Sound

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Production design

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Babylon”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Fabelmans”

Makeup and hairstyling

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Whale”

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

Boston Globe video