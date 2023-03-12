Bellingham woman seriously injured after snowmobile crash in Franconia, N.H.

A Bellingham woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a snowmobile she was riding unintentionally left the trail on a curve and struck a tree in Franconia, N.H., officials said.
Jessica St. Jean, 43, was driving on the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail in Franconia Notch State Park when the crash occurred, according to a statement Sunday from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Emergency responders were called by members of St. Jean’s riding party at 3:07 p.m., as they and other snowmobilers helped her while emergency crews were on their way.
St. Jean was taken a short distance down the snowmobile trail by Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol before being taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare with “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” Fish and Game said.
The main cause of the crash was believed to be a lack of experience, according to officials.
No further details were available.
