Bellingham woman seriously injured after snowmobile crash in Franconia, N.H.

A Bellingham woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a snowmobile she was riding unintentionally left the trail on a curve and struck a tree in Franconia, N.H., officials said.

Jessica St. Jean, 43, was driving on the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail in Franconia Notch State Park when the crash occurred, according to a statement Sunday from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Emergency responders were called by members of St. Jean’s riding party at 3:07 p.m., as they and other snowmobilers helped her while emergency crews were on their way.