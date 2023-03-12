Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Ten bohemian waxwings on Eagle Street in North Adams and 60 evening grosbeaks on Windsor Bush Road in Windsor.

Sightings last week included arriving red-winged blackbirds and common grackles, the first migrant American oystercatchers, tree swallows and Eastern phoebes, along with continuing rarities that included greater white-fronted geese in several localities, six Ross’s geese in Marion, a common gull in Nahant and a varied thrush in Longmeadow.

Bristol County: In Fairhaven, two greater white-fronted geese and a cackling goose on Shaw Road and two other cackling geese on Mill Road.

Cape Cod: Two ospreys at Cedar Pond in Orleans, an American oystercatcher at in North Falmouth, a tree swallow in Harwich, six black vultures in Orleans, single glaucous gulls at Craigville Beach, Dowses Beach and Herring Cove Beach, a continuing Pacific loon at Race Point Beach, a wintering semipalmated plover at Eugenia Fortes Beach, a willet at Red River Beach, a great egret at Crowes Pasture Conservation Area and a black-headed gull at Craigville Beach.

Essex County: A common gull on the beach adjacent to the Nahant causeway, continuing single -eared grebes at Niles Beach, in Gloucester, and in Marblehead, a thick-billed murre at the Jodrey State Pier in Gloucester Harbor, four common murres at Andrews Point, continuing greater white-fronted geese at the grasslands off Argilla Road in Ipswich and at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, a canvasback in the Merrimack River off River Road in West Newbury, a Baltimore oriole in Middleton and an Eastern meadowlark at the Allyn Cox Reservation.

Hampden County: A varied thrush at the Fannie Stebbins Memorial Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow, a greater white-fronted goose and six early tree swallows.

Hampshire County: Single cackling geese on Great Pond in Hatfield and Paradise Pond at the Smith College campus, a canvasback at the Oxbow Marina in Northampton and two rusty blackbirds at the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus.

Martha’s Vineyard: A bald eagle in Vineyard Haven, a continuing Townsend’s solitaire near the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest headquarters in Edgartown and a cackling goose on Field Club Drive in Edgartown.

Middlesex County: A wandering barnacle goose that was variously observed last week on School Street in Acton, Monument Street in Concord and the Hutchins Farm in Concord, two redheads at Hammond Pond Reservation, two Northern shovelers at the Horn Pond Conservation Area, a Barrow’s goldeneye on the Charles River at the Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary, an Eastern phoebe, seven tree swallows and a palm warbler at the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord and an Iceland gull in Tewksbury.

Norfolk County: A continuing tufted duck at Lake Pearl in Wrentham, a king eider and an Iceland gull at Black Rock Beach in Cohasset and an orange-crowned warbler at Squantum Point Park.

Plymouth County: Six Ross’s geese and an American oystercatcher at The Kittansett Club in Marion, a greater white-fronted goose on Delano Road in Marion, a Barrow’s goldeneye in Hingham and 30 American coots in Pembroke.

Suffolk County: A Barrow’s goldeneye and a lesser black-backed gull at Castle Island, a canvasback and a pileated woodpecker at the Stony Brook Reservation, a pied-billed grebe at Jamaica Pond and three black-bellied plovers at Revere Beach.

Worcester County: Two sandhill cranes at Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, a canvasback at Coachlace Pond in Clinton, 30 tree swallows in South Grafton, seven black vultures at Roosevelt Park in Blackstone and four continuing trumpeter swans in the vicinity of Riverdale Street in Northbridge.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

