Firefighters battle fire-alarm blaze in Townsend

The public was advised to seek alternative routes when driving along Route 119, said Townsend Police Department in a Tweet .

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. at 205 Main St., according to a Townsend Fire-EMS Department Facebook post . It increased from two alarms to five by noon, according to the post.

The residence is a multi-family home with five bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to a Zillow listing.

Gourmet Donuts, located across the street at 210 Main St., provided first responders with two dozen doughnuts while they fought the blaze, said Gourmet Donuts employee Abby Bloom.

Bloom, 18, of Townsend, said those in the shop had a good view of the house from its drive-through. The employees saw smoke coming from the roof and initially thought it was coming from the chimney, she said.

An off-duty police officer was in Gourmet Donuts at the time and was the first to respond to the scene, according to Bloom.

“It was very scary,” she said. “We were trying to help as much as we could.”

