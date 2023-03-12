Lewis Spratlan, who raised funds to premiere his Pulitzer-winning opera, dies at 82

Many frustrating years after finishing the opera, he raised more than $70,000 to fund two performances of its second act in January 2000. He told the Globe three months later that he had wanted to hear at least some of his composition “before I die.”

“It was a double whammy,” Mr. Spratlan, a retired Amherst College professor, told The New York Times in 2010 . “I not only didn’t have the opera performed, but I didn’t get a dime out of it.”

Lewis Spratlan began composing what would become his most honored piece of music in 1975. The New Haven Opera Theater commissioned “Life Is a Dream,” but went out of business before he finished the opera three years later.

Advertisement

The opera found other appreciative ears as well. He submitted his composition for Pulitzer Prize consideration, a not-uncommon approach for musicians, and it won the 2000 Pulitzer for music.

Get Today's Headlines The day's top stories delivered every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Mr. Spratlan, the Peter R. Pouncey professor emeritus at Amherst, died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on Feb. 9 in Lumberton, N.J., his family said in a death notice.

He was 82 and had moved in 2019 with his wife, Melinda, to a senior living community in Lumberton to be closer to family, according to the death notice. While there, he composed more than a dozen new pieces of music before his death.

In a 2000 interview posted on the New Music USA website, he said that “Life Is a Dream” was his “magnum opus. I think it’s the most significant piece I’ve written.”

Despite his enthusiasm for the opera, he was caught off-guard by its delayed success.

On the afternoon of April, 10, 2000, he was meeting with an Amherst student when his phone rang: The college’s concert manager was calling to offer congratulations.

Advertisement

“For what?” Mr. Spratlan asked. Hearing that he had won the Pulitzer Prize, “I went straight through the ceiling and shrieked,” he told the Globe days later.

James Maraniss, an Amherst College professor of Spanish and European studies, wrote the opera’s libretto, which was based on “La Vida es sueño,” by the 17th-century Spanish writer Pedro Calderón de la Barca.

Mr. Spratlan and Maraniss, who died in 2022, were close friends and had been neighbors when the composer asked his colleague to collaborate on the New Haven Opera commission.

“Jim managed to take extremely elaborate 17th-century Spanish, the equivalent of Elizabethan English, with very exalted levels of diction, and rendered it into modern English that preserved all the grandeur of Golden Age Spanish,” Mr. Spratlan told the Times for Maraniss’s obituary.

Even after the opera was honored with a Pulitzer, a decade passed until all three acts of “Life Is a Dream” were performed in their entirety, by the Santa Fe Opera in New Mexico in 2010.

Anthony Tommasini, a Times music critic, wrote then that “no question, ‘Life Is a Dream’ is an important opera, the rare philosophical work that holds the stage and gives singing actors real characters to grapple with.”

In January 2000, audiences had a first, partial taste of the opera, after Mr. Spratlan raised money to fund two performances of its second act. The world premiere was in Amherst, followed by a performance on Jan. 30 in Harvard University’s Paine Hall, where it was staged on the night when millions of TV viewers were watching the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

In the Cambridge audience sat the composer Gunther Schuller, who was chairing that year’s Pulitzer music committee.

“Not only is this the first opera in nearly 40 years to receive a Pulitzer, but I can’t remember when a Pulitzer committee was so transfixed,” Schuller subsequently told The New Yorker magazine.

“Usually, we listen to the first five or 10 minutes of a submission and then skip to the end,” he said. “Spratlan’s work lasted an hour, and nobody wanted it to stop.”

Lewis Spratlan was born in Miami on Sept. 5, 1940, and grew up there, studying music from boyhood onward. He didn’t consider himself a composer until he was in college, despite an inspiring early experience.

He told New Music USA that he was “a very, very active oboist. … There was a time when I was thinking about, ‘Should I become a professional oboist?’ "

When he was in high school, “my oboe teacher sensed that I had something and he sort of made me write a piece. It blew me away; I just loved it. And so I got hooked with the idea,” he said in an interview that the Massachusetts Cultural Council posted on YouTube.

At Yale University, from which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s in music, he was halfway through his undergraduate years “when I switched from being an English major to being a music major, because I realized I was spending all my time doing music,” he told New Music USA.

Advertisement

Deciding against a career as an oboist, he “applied to graduate school in composition. I guess that meant I was a composer.”

Though he also occasionally conducted performances, Mr. Spratlan was principally a composer and professor.

“Teaching, to me, is very much a two-way street. It’s not simply my imparting my wisdom to the youngsters seeking it out,” he told Eric Sawyer, an Amherst music professor, in a 2021 conversation posted on the college’s website.

“My goal, above all, was to try to find out what my students wanted to say musically,” he said. “I became an investigator: ‘What are the ways that I can learn about this kid’s desire to do this?’ "

Each student “left me with something,” he said, adding that “in all cases there was at least something of their perception of the world and the way they expressed it musically that mattered to me and became part of my sort of composerly arsenal, if you want to call it that.”

Such teacher-student exchanges were “why I kept at it for 36 years.”

As a composer, he was known for “producing new works at a prodigious rate,” according to a Primavera Project website devoted to his career creating operas, concertos, quartets, and more.

His music has been performed at Tanglewood and in Boston, along with in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., London, Montreal, and Moscow. According to his family’s death notice, he finished his first symphony four months before he died.

Advertisement

Mr. Spratlan’s wife of 57 years, Melinda Kessler Spratlan, is a soprano who taught singing at Mount Holyoke College for 38 years until retiring in 2009.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Spratlan leaves two sons, Jacob of Worcester and Daniel of Medford N.J.; a daughter, Lydia DeBona of Tampa; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on May 13 in Johnson Chapel on the Amherst College campus.

Mr. Spratlan and Maraniss were honored in 2016 by the American Academy of Arts and Letters with the Charles Ives Opera Prize for “Life Is a Dream.”

For Mr. Spratlan, though, little matched the experience of first hearing the opera’s second act performed in 2000, 22 years after he finished composing the piece.

“Apart from the normal exhilaration you feel when performers bring the music in your head to life,” he told The New Yorker, “it had the added element of at last.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.