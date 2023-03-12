Mashpee man faces attempted bank robbery charge after traffic stop in stolen vehicle

A Mashpee man who was arrested late Saturday night for allegedly driving a stolen motor vehicle is facing a charge of attempting to rob a bank in Dorchester, Boston police said Sunday.

Lukas Gauthier, 27, was stopped near Washington and East Berkeley streets, at 10:02 p.m. after police discovered he was allegedly driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, Boston police said in a statement. He was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and operating after revocation or suspension, according to the statement.

Gauthier is expected to face an additional charge of attempted bank robbery and to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said. It was unclear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney.