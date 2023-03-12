Mashpee man faces attempted bank robbery charge after traffic stop in stolen vehicle

A Mashpee man who was arrested late Saturday night for allegedly driving a stolen motor vehicle is facing a charge of attempting to rob a bank in Dorchester, Boston police said Sunday.
Lukas Gauthier, 27, was stopped near Washington and East Berkeley streets, at 10:02 p.m. after police discovered he was allegedly driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, Boston police said in a statement. He was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and operating after revocation or suspension, according to the statement.
Gauthier is expected to face an additional charge of attempted bank robbery and to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said. It was unclear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney.
A man walked into the bank near 1100 Massachusetts Ave. at 11:02 a.m. Saturday and passed a note and indicated that he was armed with a gun, police said.
No weapon was shown, the statement said. The teller refused to give the man the money, and he fled the scene. “Responding officers searched the area to no avail,” the statement said.
Online records indicate that 1100 Massachusetts Ave. is the address of the Stop & Shop supermarket inside the South Bay Center.
The suspect was described as a man in his 30s with a thin build and facial hair, the statement said. He was wearing a black jacket, white shoes, and sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4742, the statement said.
