Nine-year-old boy injured in snowmobile crash in Pittsburg, N.H.

A 9-year-old boy was injured during a snowmobile crash while riding with a family member in Pittsburg, N.H., late Saturday night, according to officials.

At about 10:40 p.m. officials responded to a 911 call reporting a minor who was injured in a snowmobile crash while riding with a group of family members down Corridor Trail 20, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement Sunday.

The operator of the snowmobile, Christina Cobb, 32, of West Melbourne, Fla., failed to properly turn left while headed downhill, resulting in the snowmobile and its riders falling 12 feet into a ravine. Cobb was not injured.