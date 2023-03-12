N.Y. man charged with DUI, open container while driving tractor trailer on N.H. interstate

New Hampshire State Police were alerted about 11:25 p.m. to a truck driver heading north on I-89 in the area of Warner, N.H., who had reportedly struck a guardrail and was “traveling all over the road,” State Police said in a statement.

A New York truck driver was arrested in New Hampshire late Saturday night and charged with driving under the influence after police were alerted to a double-tractor trailer moving erratically on Interstate 89, officials said.

Police in New London, N.H., stopped the truck after the driver, identified as Thomas Hawk, 64, of Newburgh, N.Y., pulled off the interstate at exit 11, the statement said.

A New Hampshire state trooper arrived shortly afterward and “conducted a roadside investigation” into whether Hawk was impaired. Hawk was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and having an open container, State Police said.

Hawk was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Newport District Court on April 11, State Police said.

