NCAA Tournament: Providence men’s basketball earns No. 11 seed, will play No. 6 Kentucky

The Friars, who lost 73-66 to Connecticut in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament, finished the regular-season 21-11.

The Providence College men’s basketball team will meet Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

PC (21-11, 13-7 Big East) landed a No. 11 seed, while Kentucky (21-11, 12-6 SEC) received a sixth seed.

Bryce Hopkins, formerly of Kentucky, leads Providence with 16.1 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Providence started 17-5, but lost three of its last four in the regular season before losing to the Huskies in the Big East tournament.

The regular season ended on a high for the Wildcats, who won five of their last six games. But they lost in the opening round of the SEC tournament, dropping a decision to Vanderbilt.

