Serious close calls at Boston’s airport are rare, but overall ‘runway incursions’ are on the rise

Such serious close calls at Logan are extremely rare, a Globe review of FAA data shows — just two other times in the last 20 years: a 2005 incident in which air traffic control cleared two planes to take off at the same time on Logan’s intersecting runways and a 2020 incident in which two planes came within 266 feet of each other on a runway.

For a moment, it looked as if a JetBlue plane would collide with a private Learjet on a runway last month at Boston Logan International Airport. As the JetBlue plane aimed to land on a runway where the private jet was taxiing, the pilot took “evasive action” to avoid the jet, the Federal Aviation Administration said, narrowly escaping a catastrophe.

But less serious runway incursions, where planes have more time to avoid each other, are on the rise at Boston’s airport, the FAA data shows. That’s in part because Logan’s crisscrossing runways and taxiways can create a congested environment where such incidents are more likely to occur, aviation experts say.

“They’re all serious incidents to us,” said Dave Ishihara, director of aviation services at the Massachusetts Port Authority. “We want to know about all these little safety tremors that are occurring before there’s an earthquake.”

Those more minor incidents make up the bulk of such runway incursions at Logan since 2003, FAA data show. There were 12 total runway incursions at Logan in 2014, according to the FAA data, some of which had “no immediate safety consequences.” Last year, there were 28. While the amount of air traffic at Logan has increased since 2014, the number of incursions has grown at a faster rate.

Many more modern airports were designed to not have intersecting, closely located runways in urban areas partly because of the incursion risk, experts said. But at Logan airport, which has expanded since opening in the 1920s, its intersecting runways have endured even as traffic has increased.

“Essentially, increased operations increase complexity, which in turn increases risk,” said Mike McCormick, an assistant professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and former FAA control tower operator.

Massport goes to great lengths to prevent such incidents, Ishihara said. Automatic radar systems detect plane movements across the airfield and send alerts to air traffic control. Pilots receive verbal directions that they have to repeat back. The taxiways have lights that turn red to alert pilots when they are approaching an intersection with a runway and hold lights on runways that signal pilots that they are not yet allowed to take off.

Still, the FAA has designated four intersections at Logan’s airfield as hotspots for runway incursions since 2015, and those intersections come with special warnings for pilots about risks, Ishihara said. Massport is working on mitigations for each hotspot, including relocating, adding, or eliminating certain taxiways, and adding runway entrance lights to a taxiway this summer.

The intersection where the February close call occurred is not listed as a hotspot. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the incident.

The upward trend in runway incursions is a bit of a mystery, Ishihara said, because each incident is unique.

“If all of those incursions happened at the very same intersection at noontime, we could fix that,” he said. “But because it happened on approach, or it happened when I was taxiing, or it happened when I was on the runway, they’re all over the place. Which is why you have to layer the safety mitigations on top of each other, to make it more difficult for the bad thing to happen.”

Massport and the FAA hold annual safety meetings to review incidents, Ishihara said. And each morning, officials from Massport, FAA, TSA, airlines, and others hold a safety meeting at the airport where they review any issues from the previous day and plan ahead.

It was while those officials were in that daily meeting on Monday when two United Airlines planes collided at slow speed near the gate area, touching wings. Three officials were immediately dispatched to perform a safety review, Ishihara said. In August, two Delta planes similarly collided near the gate area at Logan.

The FAA does not track such slow-speed collisions near the gate area, a spokesperson said. But Massport does, according to Ishihara. Such incidents are rare, he said, and are not happening more frequently. Experts compared the incidents to “fender benders” that can cause delays but are much less serious than runway incursions.

Airlines are supposed to have trained people walking near each wing of an aircraft as it’s maneuvering near the gate area to prevent collisions, said John Goglia, a former NTSB member and FAA aircraft mechanic. But the job has become more difficult as jets have increased in size and the space between gates has not, he said.

A Delta spokesperson said it is the company’s policy to have trained wing walkers, but it does not keep records on this. United spokesperson Charles Hobart said the airline had trained wing walkers working during the incident this week.

“We’re working with our team to better understand how these two planes made contact as part of our ongoing rigorous safety work at Boston Logan and every airport where we fly,” Hobart said via e-mail.

John Hansman, professor of aeronautics at MIT, said passengers should not be concerned about the recent safety incidents at Logan. Similarly, Ishihara said it is not as if runway incursion hotspots are unsafe in their current condition. Thousands of flights operate in and out of Logan each week, maneuvering through these taxiways and runways without incident.

“We should monitor like we always monitor potential safety issues,” Hansman said. “If a pattern shows up of — lack of clarity in the clearance, or fatigue, or something — then maybe we would do something.”

Goglia said the pilot of the Learjet is likely to blame for last month’s close call. That pilot read back the instructions from air traffic control to wait, the FAA said, but “began a takeoff roll instead.”

“There’s nothing outside of the cockpit of that Learjet that anybody could have done,” Goglia said.

Goglia called Boston Logan’s safety record for the last 20 years “stellar” and said the airport needs to keep it that way.

“What happens when everything is fine and going smooth is we start to get complacent,” he said. “That needs to be a concern.”

Boston Globe reporter Sarah Ryley and senior newsroom developer John Hancock contributed to this report.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.