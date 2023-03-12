Telehealth at a crossroads: When does it work best? What should it cost?

But the Watertown primary care doctor, like doctors and patients everywhere, underwent a mandatory crash course in telehealth, mastered it, and came to appreciate its virtues, finding that for both herself and patients it worked just as well — and sometimes better — than if they were sitting face to face.

When the pandemic shut down medical offices and forced nearly everyone into remote care, Dr. Barbara S. Spivak faced one of the more unsettling challenges of her decades-long career. Suddenly she had to care for patients remotely — despite being the type of person who rarely even used FaceTime, never mind Zoom.

Advertisement

Spivak found she could employ her expertise and clinical skills, and patients could discuss their health, just as well — and sometimes better — than if they were sitting face to face. Even the telephone allowed for “an incredible amount of really good care,” she said.

Now Spivak, president-elect of the Massachusetts Medical Society, is among the many doctors fretting about the future of telehealth as patients flock back to the office, the rules shift once again, and insurers start to curtail their payments for remote care.

By all accounts, telehealth is here to stay. But what form it will ultimately take remains an open question. As primary care doctors operate “hybrid” offices — typically with 5 to 15 percent of visits held via video or phone — it’s still not clear what’s the optimal percentage for remote visits, or when it’s important to come in person. And providers face uncertainties in how they will be paid for telehealth visits.

“We’re at a crossroads,” said Dr. Philip Ciampa, medical director of digital health at Atrius Health, a large Eastern Massachusetts group practice. “You can imagine how much teamwork and effort has gone into this. We’ve learned so much — it would be a real shame if we pulled back right at this point.”

Advertisement

Lawmakers and regulators enabled telehealth’s pandemic explosion by waiving numerous regulations and policies that had previously been obstacles. For example, insurers were required to pay the same amount for remote visits as for in-person visits, and doctors could easily treat people across state lines.

Those waivers have lapsed, and many insurers are returning to paying 80 percent of in-person rates for primary care and chronic-illness care. (For behavioral health, state law requires providers receive the same payment for remote sessions as in-person.)

In addition, doctors can no longer have remote sessions with patients physically located in a state where the doctor doesn’t hold a license, adding a barrier for patients in New Hampshire who have Boston doctors and Massachusetts residents who winter in Florida. Doctors can obtain licenses in multiple states, but it’s a heavy lift, given the differing requirements and fees.

Providers were encouraged when Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts recently pledged to continue paying full price for telehealth, indefinitely. The state’s Medicaid program is also paying the same amount for in person and remote visits.

The federal Medicare program is continuing to pay for telehealth now — but that is slated to end in December 2024, except in remote rural areas.

This uncertainty makes it hard for physician practices to take the steps that might actually save money, like investing in new technology or reducing office space, said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, vice president of digital patient experience and virtual care at Mass General Brigham.

Advertisement

“If we had a clear pathway where we know reimbursement would be permanent, we would reap savings from the system,” Schwamm said.

The state’s second largest insurer, Point32Health, has started paying 80 percent of in-person rates for telehealth. Proposed legislation would require coverage for telehealth at the same rate as in person visits for primary and chronic care.

Telehealth “is really for low-acuity episodes, things that don’t require much in the way of physical demand,” said Dr. Claire Levesque, chief medical officer for commercial products at Point32Health.

It’s fair to reimburse less, because telehealth is less expensive, said Dr. Claire Levesque, chief medical officer for commercial products at Point32Health. Patients are taking their own blood pressure and the medical assistant isn’t needed to set up the room, she said.

But doctors say they are spending money to maintain “hybrid offices.” Medical assistants are still needed for online visits, arranging the meeting, collecting vital signs, reviewing medications with the patient.

“In many ways, it’s more complicated,” Spivak said. If the patient needs follow-up testing, it can be arranged on the spot following an in-person appointment. With a remote visit, the medical assistant has to get back to the patient and make phone calls to set it up.

Ciampa, of Atrius Health, said that the growth of telehealth has not lowered operating expenses. “The cognitive work is the same, the time is the same, reimbursement should be the same,” he said.

Advertisement

But some of those concerned about health care costs say that providers have had enough time to upgrade their systems, learn how to use them, and realize savings.

Eric P. Gulko, president of Innovo Benefits Group, a brokerage firm for small businesses, said providers who aren’t saving money should consult others who have figured it out. “At some point we’ve got to start leveraging this tool of telehealth to keep the cost of health insurance in check long term,” he said.

Joshua Archambault, senior fellow on health care policy at the Pioneer Institute, a free-market-oriented think tank, is calling for data-driven decisions. Blue Cross, he said, made a blanket commitment before ascertaining when telehealth is most effective. Instead, he said, insurers should “pay for what works well and stop paying for what doesn’t.”

Reimbursement rates aren’t just an argument between providers and insurers, Archambault said — it’s the patients who end up paying. Most people who work for small businesses have high-deductible plans and rarely exceed their deductible, so any increase in reimbursement comes directly out of many patients’ pockets, he said.

Still, whether it saves money or not, it’s clear that patients like telehealth. A survey by Massachusetts Health Quality Partners found that 89 percent of patients said their telehealth experiences were “excellent” or “very good” in 2021; that dropped to 81 percent in 2022.

The main reasons for the change were the inability to access telehealth across state lines, the failure of many providers to offer telehealth when patients requested it, and frustration with balky technology.

Advertisement

Among physicians, the surveys found the opposite trend. In 2021, 43 percent had excellent or very good experiences; that increased to 58 percent in 2022, as the technology improved and they became comfortable with it.

Spivak said she worried at first she might miss something because she wasn’t examining her patients, but it never happened. Checking medications was actually easier when patients could collect all their bottles and array them on the kitchen counter.

While telehealth originated as a way to provide care to people in remote areas, it can be hard to make it to the doctor’s office in urban settings as well. Telehealth eases access for patients with child care challenges, who can’t get off from work, or who rely on public transit, said Dr. Julita Mir, chief medical officer for DotHouse Health, a Dorchester community health center.

“Sometimes I see patients who took two buses and waited in the waiting room for an hour and a half,” Mir said. “In my mind, I think, ‘I could have done this over the phone.’”

Sometimes peering into a patient’s home enhances the encounter, Mir said. Pediatricians witness young patients playing in a more relaxed setting. With elderly patients, telehealth enables doctors to interact with family members.

But some patients have poor broadband access or limited minutes on their phones, Mir said.

Kestrell Verlager, who advocates for technology access for disabled and elderly people, said that telehealth has a long way to go in meeting the needs of these groups. Many telehealth programs are not properly formatted for use by blind people like herself who use screen readers. Some elderly housing complexes have no Wi-Fi. “You’re supposed to be talking about your health, not stressing over whether you’ll be able to access the link,” Verlager said.

Dr. Joseph Kvedar, the immediate past chair of the American Telemedicine Association, predicts that telehealth will ultimately be used for brief interactions, like checking to see how a medication is working or giving lab results.

“Who prefers to drive two hours, park in a garage, wait in the waiting room, and wait in the exam room, to spend five minutes with a specialist?” he said. Kvedar, a dermatologist, says he’s treated teenage patients via telehealth in the locker room between games. That’s the kind of convenience, he said, that patients will come to expect.





Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.