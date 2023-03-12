Three Woburn teens face charges of allegedly stealing car, crashing into Stoneham home

Officers in Stoneham received an alert Friday afternoon about a white Audi sedan that was reported stolen in Winchester, officials said. The vehicle had reportedly been involved in an attempted carjacking in Medford, where police pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 93 before losing contact, the statement said.

The teens, an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds, all from Woburn, have received court summonses for a later date, when they will each be charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, Stoneham police said in a statement Sunday. One of the 16-year-olds is facing multiple additional charges as the alleged driver, the statement said.

An officer in Stoneham spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Main and South streets about 5:30 p.m. and tried to pull the car over, police said.

The driver fled from the officer, heading north on Main Street before turning onto Summer Street, then Pond Street and onto Franklin Street, where the car crashed into a home, police said.

The driver and two passengers then allegedly fled on foot. An officer caught up to one of the teens, who was identified as the alleged driver, and took him into custody, the statement said. The other two teens were later identified by police through their investigation, the statement said.

The alleged driver is also facing charges of leaving the scene of property damage, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, failure to maintain marked lanes, failure to stop at a stop sign or traffic lights, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, police said.

Police did not release the name of the 18-year-old, pending the filing of a criminal complaint on Monday. The two 16-year-olds will not be identified because they are juveniles, police said.

The home sustained minor damage and did not require a visit by the building inspector, police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.