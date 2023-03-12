At least 8 dead as two small boats capsize in San Diego

James Gartland, head of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s lifeguard division, called it “one of the worst maritime smuggling tragedies” in recent years.

Capt. James Spitler, sector commander of the US Coast Guard in San Diego, said that one boat carrying about eight people made it ashore, while the other, carrying an estimated 15 people, overturned in the surf.

SAN DIEGO — Along a San Diego beach chewed away by winter swells, at least eight people died after the small boats they were in capsized in what authorities said Sunday was a human smuggling operation gone awry.

“Often these boats are poorly maintained and overloaded,” Gartland said.

Advertisement

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department lifeguards responded to a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to department spokesperson Monica Muñoz.

The caller, a woman speaking Spanish, said she and other passengers of a panga boat, a small fishing vessel, had reached the shores of Black’s Beach, a secluded strip of sand beneath the bluffs of Torrey Pines on the Pacific Ocean.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The caller said that another panga boat had capsized.

By the time lifeguards arrived, their attempts to reach the beach were hampered by high tide and a heavy fog. They found both boats were capsized and inside the shoreline. No survivors were found.

Lifeguards found “lifeless bodies and two overturned pangas spread over an area of about 400 yards,” Muñoz said. “Several life jackets and fuel barrels were also found.”

“Lifeguards pulled victims from knee-deep water and from the waterline up the beach to dry sand,” she added.

At least some of Saturday’s victims were Mexican, according to the consulate in San Diego, but how many was unknown.

Gartland said he could not confirm demographic details of the dead or surviving passengers. It was not immediately clear how many people officials believed remained unaccounted for. It was also unclear where the boats were coming from.

Advertisement

Survivors could have taken one of several steep trails up the beachside cliffs, including one that arrives at La Jolla Farms, a wealthy San Diego enclave of gated, multimillion-dollar homes.

Search efforts at Black’s Beach were continuing Sunday as dozens of surfers in wet suits tackled the waves.

Responders from the Coast Guard and US Border and Customs Protection and lifeguards were working at a site where two boats with outboard motors were perched on the sand, right side up. In both were strewn life jackets, plastic bags, and clothing. One boat had the top of its motor smashed.

A series of sandbars and dangerous rip currents make the water around Black’s Beach particularly treacherous, authorities and local surfers said.

Rescuers have responded to dozens of calls this year involving swimmers, surfers, and mariners. At least 23 people have died in smuggling cases in Southern California since 2021, Spitler said.

“Sadly, this tragedy continues and has been happening for quite some time,” he said.

“This is not necessarily people trying to find a better life,” he added. “This is part of a transnational criminal organization network to smuggle people into the United States.”

Smuggling off the California coast has ebbed and flowed over the years but has long been a risky alternative for migrants to avoid heavily guarded land borders. Pangas enter from Mexico in the dead of night, sometimes charting hundreds of miles north. Recreational boats try to mix in unnoticed with fishing and pleasure vessels during the day.

Advertisement

South of the US border, there are many secluded, private beaches with gated entrances between high-rises with magnificent ocean views, some only partially built because funds dried up during construction. Popotla, a fishing hamlet where narrow streets are lined with vendors selling a wide variety of local catch, is favored among smugglers for its large, sandy beach and relatively gentle waves.

The swell of the waves Saturday reached about 3 feet, not particularly high for Black’s Beach, Gartland said.

“Yesterday was a mild day for surf, though that doesn’t mean for the average person it would be a manageable experience going out in the waves,” said Brian Pickett, a surfer from La Jolla.

“It doesn’t take a giant swell to make Black’s Beach dangerous to the average person,” he added.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.



