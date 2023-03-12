If texts, e-mails are exempt, then you can 😘 public records good-bye

Tom Keane seems to think that politicians should be able to make private deals that they wouldn’t be willing to defend in public (“Texts between Boston politicians shouldn’t be public record,” Opinion, March 9). Nonsense. OK, trade the budget vote for the substation (to use Keane’s hypothetical example of a conversation), but stand up and defend your decision.

If we exempt text exchanges and e-mail from public records, then after a while there won’t be any public records worth reading.