A ‘national divorce’? Is there no middle ground, or common ground?

As an advocate for a peacefully negotiated dissolution of the United States into several new nations, I appreciate that Jeff Jacoby thoughtfully raised many of the issues involved in any so-called national divorce ( “A national divorce would solve nothing,” Ideas, March 5). While Jacoby and I disagree about most of these issues, I agree with his fundamental point that the proposal to divide the country into red and blue nations made by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is ill-advised. There can be no national divorce that puts an end to disagreement and allows us to live in nations only with others we already agree with.

We must find a way to overcome our political pathologies

Jacoby is right: “America has always been a nation of diverse passions, priorities, and political beliefs.” Our current problem is not disagreement — that’s what all politics is about — but rather the dysfunctions of our political institutions that undermine our ability to process those disagreements democratically. Without significant institutional change, our single nation is headed for the end of republican democracy.

A national divorce would allow us to overcome our current political pathologies through establishing better institutions than the ossified and virtually unchangeable ones that became operational on March 4, 234 years ago. The idea of a national breakup is not “a counsel of despair,” as Jacoby says, but, rather, a counsel to grab hold of the reins of our own constitutional destiny.

Christopher F. Zurn

Cambridge

The writer is a professor of philosophy at the University of Massachusetts Boston and the author of the forthcoming book “Splitsville USA: A Democratic Argument for Breaking Up the United States.”





It’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s way or the highway

I didn’t appreciate Jeff Jacoby’s “both-sides-ism” when he wrote that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “call for a national divorce amounts to a call for one-party rule. In that, she is not so different from progressives in the culture war, who want to make everyone abide by rigid, left-wing ideas of social justice and tolerance.”

What is wrong with social justice and tolerance? The world certainly needs more of both. The world of Greene allows for no ideas other than hers and those like her.

Mary Dana Gershanoff

Lincoln