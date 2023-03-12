Alex Cora hasn’t chosen the Sox’ Opening Day starter, but it won’t be Chris Sale

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Sale won’t be the Opening Day starter, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday morning prior to the team’s matchup with the Yankees.

“You can write that one down. He’s not,” Cora said. “I want him to enjoy [Opening Day] as a regular baseball player. Just the whole Opening Day thing. Wherever he pitches in the rotation is where he’ll pitch in the rotation.”

Cora came to that decision roughly a month and a half ago, he said. Cora had a conversation with Sale about his decision and said the lefthander took it well. Corey Kluber is in the running to be the Opening Day starter, the announcement of which should come in the next few days.